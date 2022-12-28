We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Naked Ultimate Noodles Chinese Style Duck 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Naked Ultimate Noodles Chinese Style Duck 90G
£1.50
£1.67/100g

Per Pot:

Energy
1751kJ
417kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
14.9g

-

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.5g

-

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
3.27g

-

55%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ (130kcal)

Product Description

  • Dried Noodles in a Chinese Style Duck Flavour Sauce with Carrot, Spring Onion and Red Pepper.
  • Welcome to the Naked Ultimate Noodle experience...
  • Delicious noodles blended with irresistible bold Asian inspired flavours, to make your mouth water.
  • This ultimate creation makes the best choice, the easiest choice. We're made with natural flavours and don't add MSGs!
  • Delicious in just 4 minutes - so you can enjoy them wherever you choose to slurp loud & proud
  • Made with Natural Flavours
  • 100% Vegan
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles (77%) [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate)], Natural Flavourings (contain Wheat), Potato Starch, Chicory Fibre, Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Sugar, Dried Carrot, Dried Spring Onion, Dried Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Ground Ginger, Chinese Five Spice [Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel Seed, Ginger]

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See base of pot

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Remove the lid and peel back the foil. Pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 230ml)
  • 2. Stir thoroughly and replace the lid.
  • 3. Leave to stand for 4 minutes, stir halfway through.
  • 4. Stir again before serving and enjoying.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Tennant and Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Tennant and Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
  • 2010 Orchard Avenue,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24,
  • D24 EKW3,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pot (320g)
Energy547kJ (130kcal)1751kJ (417kcal)
Fat4.7g14.9g
of which saturates2.3g7.5g
Carbohydrate17.6g56.2g
of which sugars1.4g4.6g
Fibre2.5g8.1g
Protein3.3g10.5g
Salt1.02g3.27g
*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

