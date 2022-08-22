Childs Farm Shampoo Bar Organic Coconut 60G

Soap bar
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Doesn't need a lot to wash really well, smells lovely too
Perfect, but a bit of a luxury.
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Okay the product it's absolutely perfect, I took it on holiday and I loved everything about it. I've used at least half a dozen shampoo bars in the past because they're brilliant for travel and obviously transporting them is greener without liquid. The Child's Farm ones lather much better, leave hair feeling much better, and of course are much better for skin (mine is so sensitive and my kids got horrific rashes from a different NOT child's farm brand of shampoo bar). I absolutely LOVE this. But, the bar costs the same as a bottle. I took a bottle of fig bubbles on holiday and a bar of this and a bar of orange shampoo/body wash. The bottle lasted me and my kids the whole trip and there was a third left. Only I used the coconut bar and my kids used the orange bar. They used the whole bar and I used ,ore than half of the coconut shampoo bar. There's no way we'd have used two bottles of shampoo and body wash, we use all your products at home and they don't get used so quickly. The bars are amazing but they are a smaller product for the same price, so unfortunately I will only be using for travel, when I'd like to - for green reasons - move on to using them instead. Is there a reason they cost more when they're cheaper to transport?
Amazing
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Really impressed with this!
Definitely buy again
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Love it. My twin's arent keen on their hair being washed. Quick rub over on wet hait get lots of soap. Their hair smell beautiful for days.
Loved this
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Really good loved the option of no single use plastic
So nourishing
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Leaves curls bouncy, nourished and smelling wonderful.
Tiny bar
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Absolutely tiny. Much smaller than a bar of soap. Wonderful that it's better for the environment not been in a plastic bottle but very very expensive for the amount you get.
Fantastic well done childs farm for the bars
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Fantastic that childs farm have brought bars out. They're great, they foam up really well and smell amazing!
The smell incredible
A CHILDS FARM Customer
The smell is insane so so good, again we took this to Egypt for our holidays and it's so much easier than a bottle of liquid
Really nice product
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Lathers really well and smells lovely. Can't yet comment on how long it will last. I've used a lot of shampoo bars and was surprised by this one.