Childs Farm Shampoo Bar Organic Coconut 60G

4.9(52)Write a review
£7.50
£7.50
£12.50/100g

Product Description

  • Childs Farm Shampoo Bar Org Coconut 60G
  • Kind to skin, kind to planet, kind to child
  • Happy skin promise™
  • Introducing our NEW Childs Farm shampoo and wash bars!
  • Each bar is made with ethically and responsibly sourced natural origin ingredients is 100% plastic-free and is wrapped in our happy skin promise, each bar provides up to 60 washes, which is the same as TWO of our 250ml bottles.
  • Our coco-nourish shampoo bar is created for dry & curly hair with a soap-free formulation specially developed for the most sensitive skin. Made with natural origin cleansing agents to gently clean and detangle, leaving hair feeling soft and smooth, and fragranced with nourishing organic coconut.
  • Multi award-winning and proudly British, at Childs Farm we celebrate all things natural and naturally derived to soothe and moisturise the delicate and sensitive skin of newborns, babies and children.
  • Made by a mum as a solution for her own daughters' sensitive and eczema-prone skin, every element of our range from content to bar is thought through to ensure we are best for skin and best for planet, giving you one less thing to worry about as your little one grows up.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C007915
  • © Tadley Holdings Ltd. Childs Farm ®
  • For Dry & Curly Hair
  • Paediatrician Approved
  • Suitable for Sensitive Skin
  • Safe for People Who May be Prone to Eczema
  • Dermatologist Approved
  • Suitable for newborn & upwards
  • Ethically & Responsibly Sourced
  • Cruelty Free International
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Aqua (Water), Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), C13-15 Alkane, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Avena Sativa (Oat) Peptide, Coumarin, Linalool, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, (*Denotes certified organic ingredient)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Lather bar in hands. Gently massage the foam into wet hair, focusing on the hairline and scalp then rinse off. Repeat if necessary. If hair needs more control, use Childs Farm organic coconut conditioner for dry & curly hair after shampooing.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • External use only. If irritation occurs, wash with copious amounts of water and stop use. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water.

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,

Distributor address

  • Australia:
  • UCC Australia,
  • 2 Raceway Pl,
  • Eastern Creek,
  • NSW, 2766.
  • New Zealand:

Return to

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,
  • Ireland.
  • childsfarm.com

Net Contents

60g ℮

Safety information

Net Contents

60g ℮

52 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Soap bar

4 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Doesn't need a lot to wash really well, smells lovely too

Perfect, but a bit of a luxury.

4 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Okay the product it's absolutely perfect, I took it on holiday and I loved everything about it. I've used at least half a dozen shampoo bars in the past because they're brilliant for travel and obviously transporting them is greener without liquid. The Child's Farm ones lather much better, leave hair feeling much better, and of course are much better for skin (mine is so sensitive and my kids got horrific rashes from a different NOT child's farm brand of shampoo bar). I absolutely LOVE this. But, the bar costs the same as a bottle. I took a bottle of fig bubbles on holiday and a bar of this and a bar of orange shampoo/body wash. The bottle lasted me and my kids the whole trip and there was a third left. Only I used the coconut bar and my kids used the orange bar. They used the whole bar and I used ,ore than half of the coconut shampoo bar. There's no way we'd have used two bottles of shampoo and body wash, we use all your products at home and they don't get used so quickly. The bars are amazing but they are a smaller product for the same price, so unfortunately I will only be using for travel, when I'd like to - for green reasons - move on to using them instead. Is there a reason they cost more when they're cheaper to transport?

Amazing

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Really impressed with this!

Definitely buy again

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Love it. My twin's arent keen on their hair being washed. Quick rub over on wet hait get lots of soap. Their hair smell beautiful for days.

Loved this

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Really good loved the option of no single use plastic

So nourishing

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Leaves curls bouncy, nourished and smelling wonderful.

Tiny bar

1 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Absolutely tiny. Much smaller than a bar of soap. Wonderful that it's better for the environment not been in a plastic bottle but very very expensive for the amount you get.

Fantastic well done childs farm for the bars

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Fantastic that childs farm have brought bars out. They're great, they foam up really well and smell amazing!

The smell incredible

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

The smell is insane so so good, again we took this to Egypt for our holidays and it's so much easier than a bottle of liquid

Really nice product

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Lathers really well and smells lovely. Can't yet comment on how long it will last. I've used a lot of shampoo bars and was surprised by this one.

