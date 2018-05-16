Dino Primitivo 75Cl

Per 125ml glass
- Energy
- 395kJ
-
- 95kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 316kJ / 76kcal
Product Description
- Primitivo Puglia, Indicazione Geografica Tipica.
- Made from great quality Primitivo grapes grown in Abruzzo in central Italy, this full bodied red has flavours of black berries, black cherries and spices, with a long finish. Pair with veggie pizza or lamb curry.
- ©2022
- Wine of Italy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
CITRA VINI SOC. COOP.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Zinfandel
Vinification Details
- Maceration of the skins at a controlled temperature, the must is in contact with the skins throughdaily pumping over, ensuring the colur extraction and enhancing the grape varietal characteristics.
History
- Primitivo from Puglia is among the Apulian wines, one of the most famous. The Primitivo is a grape before being wine, andthe climate in Pugliais perfect for the Primitivo vine, which grows and matures to perfection. Speaking of wine in Puglia, the Primitivo is always the protagonist.
Regional Information
- Puglia is a southern region that forms the "heel" of the Italian boot. It is famous for the hilltop villages with their characteristic white plaster, for the countryside with an ancient flavor and for the hundreds of kilometers of Mediterranean coast. The capital, Bari, is a lively port and university city, while Lecce is known as the "Florence of the South". Alberobello and the Itria Valley are instead the home of the trulli, the traditional stone buildings with a characteristic conical roof.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 2 years
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Bottled in Italy, Wine of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Pair with veggie pizza or lamb curry.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 125ml glass
|Energy
|316kJ / 76kcal
|395kJ / 95kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.