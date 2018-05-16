New
Tesco Chocolate Orange Truffles 148G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2060kJ / 493kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate and orange flavoured truffle covered in white chocolate and coloured powder.
- Ganache Centre A luscious milk chocolate truffle, encased in a creamy white chocolate.
- Pack size: 148G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (61%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass**, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Evaporated Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Cocoa Butter**, Orange Oil, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Lutein), Maltodextrin, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple], Sucrose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 33% minimum, milk solids 20% minimum.White Chocolate contains milk solids 21% minimum
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
approx. 5 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Bag. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
148g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 truffles (27g)
|Energy
|2060kJ / 493kcal
|556kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|27.6g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|17.2g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|55.3g
|14.9g
|Sugars
|47.6g
|12.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
