Tesco Chocolate Orange Truffles 148G

Tesco Chocolate Orange Truffles 148G
£3.50
£2.37/100g

2 truffles

Energy
556kJ
133kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.5g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.9g

high

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2060kJ / 493kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate and orange flavoured truffle covered in white chocolate and coloured powder.
  • Ganache Centre A luscious milk chocolate truffle, encased in a creamy white chocolate.
  • Pack size: 148G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (61%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass**, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Evaporated Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Cocoa Butter**, Orange Oil, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Lutein), Maltodextrin, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple], Sucrose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 33% minimum, milk solids 20% minimum.White Chocolate contains milk solids 21% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

148g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 truffles (27g)
Energy2060kJ / 493kcal556kJ / 133kcal
Fat27.6g7.5g
Saturates17.2g4.6g
Carbohydrate55.3g14.9g
Sugars47.6g12.9g
Fibre0.9g0.2g
Protein5.4g1.5g
Salt0.16g0.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
