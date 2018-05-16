New
Fruitella Berries & Cherry Sweets 170G
1x = 6.2g
- Energy
- 105kJ
-
- 25kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1689 kJ / 399 kcal
Product Description
- Assorted Chewy Sweets with Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry and Cherry Flavour.
- Fruit lovers inspired Fruittella® to create delicious sweets made with fruit juice, natural flavours and natural colourings! Share and enjoy a fantastic fruity experience with Fruittella®, and let's all say yes together!
- With Fruit Juice
- Natural Colouring and Flavours
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cherry) (3%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Gelatine, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Glycerol), Concentrates (Black Carrot, Elderberry), Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Gum Arabic), Dextrin, Coconut Oil
Produce of
Distributed in UK
Number of uses
27 pieces per pack
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 DA Breda,
- Holland.
Distributor address
- Perfetti Van Melle - PVM UK,
- 105 Straight Road,
- Old Windsor,
- SL4 2SE,
- UK.
Return to
- Perfetti Van Melle - PVM UK,
- 105 Straight Road,
- Old Windsor,
- SL4 2SE,
- UK.
- www.fruittella.co.uk
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 1 piece (6.2g)
|Reference intake*
|Energy
|1689 kJ / 399 kcal
|105 kJ / 25 kcal
|1%
|Fat
|6.8 g
|0.4 g
|1%
|- saturates
|6.3 g
|0.4 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|83 g
|5.1 g
|2%
|- sugars
|54 g
|3.4 g
|4%
|Protein
|0.8 g
|0 g
|0%
|Salt
|0.03 g
|0 g
|0%
|of which:
|-
|-
|-
|27 pieces per pack
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
