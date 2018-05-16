We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fruitella Berries & Cherry Sweets 170G

image 1 of Fruitella Berries & Cherry Sweets 170G
Energy
105kJ
25kcal
1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1689 kJ / 399 kcal

Product Description

  • Assorted Chewy Sweets with Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry and Cherry Flavour.
  • Fruit lovers inspired Fruittella® to create delicious sweets made with fruit juice, natural flavours and natural colourings! Share and enjoy a fantastic fruity experience with Fruittella®, and let's all say yes together!
  • With Fruit Juice
  • Natural Colouring and Flavours
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cherry) (3%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Gelatine, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Glycerol), Concentrates (Black Carrot, Elderberry), Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Gum Arabic), Dextrin, Coconut Oil

Produce of

Distributed in UK

Number of uses

27 pieces per pack

Name and address

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 DA Breda,
  • Holland.

Distributor address

  • Perfetti Van Melle - PVM UK,
  • 105 Straight Road,
  • Old Windsor,
  • SL4 2SE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Perfetti Van Melle - PVM UK,
  • 105 Straight Road,
  • Old Windsor,
  • SL4 2SE,
  • UK.
  • www.fruittella.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 1 piece (6.2g)Reference intake*
Energy1689 kJ / 399 kcal105 kJ / 25 kcal1%
Fat6.8 g0.4 g1%
- saturates6.3 g0.4 g2%
Carbohydrate83 g5.1 g2%
- sugars54 g3.4 g4%
Protein0.8 g0 g0%
Salt0.03 g0 g0%
of which:---
27 pieces per pack---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
