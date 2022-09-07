We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cherry Blossom Shoe Cleaner 200Ml

£5.30

£2.65/100ml

Cherry Blossom Shoe Cleaner 200ml
Restore the appearance of your footwear and accessories with this easy-to-apply foam cleaner. This gentle, yet powerful versatile cleaner is suitable for all uppers including suede, nubuck and leather and is formulated to remove dirt and stains so you feel confident with every step.
We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.
Cherry Blossom is a trademark
Powerful cleaningRestores the appearance of all footwear
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfume, Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), 5-15% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Use On: All materials including suede, nubuck, leather, synthetic and canvas.How to Use:1. Brush off any loose dirt.2. Apply the foam directly onto footwear.3. Use a clean, soft brush or cloth to work in the foam in circular motions, until clean.4. Remove any excess with a clean cloth.5. Lightly rinse after application.6. Allow to fully dry before use*.*To protect your footwear's appearance from rain and stains, we recommend applying shoe protector once clean.We'd always recommend testing on an inconspicuous area before application.

