Cherry Blossom Shoe Cleaner 200ml

Restore the appearance of your footwear and accessories with this easy-to-apply foam cleaner. This gentle, yet powerful versatile cleaner is suitable for all uppers including suede, nubuck and leather and is formulated to remove dirt and stains so you feel confident with every step.

We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.

Cherry Blossom is a trademark

Powerful cleaning Restores the appearance of all footwear

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfume, Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), 5-15% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage