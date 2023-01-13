We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bonny Doon Vineyard Cigare Blanc 75Cl

Product Description

  • White Wine
  • The stellar composition of Le Cigare Blanc includes 60% Grenache Blanc, 32% Vermentino, 8% Clairette Blanche
  • In 1954 the mayor of Châteauneuf-du-Pape was quite perturbed and apprehensive that UFOs or "flying cigars" might do damage to their vineyards. So, right-thinking men all, they passed a legal ordinance prohibiting such landings. The ordinance has worked well, as there have been no such landings since the adoption of this far-sighted legislation.
  • White Wine of the Earth
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The Vermentino really shines in this blend, showing pineapple, lime, mango, pine and wet stones. A delicate and refreshing gulp of wine

Wine Colour

White

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Bonny Doon

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Randall Grahm

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache Blanc, Vermentino, Clairette Blanche

Vinification Details

  • A blend of Grenache Blanc, Vermentino and Clairette Blanch grown in California's Central Coast. The grapes mostly come from the Beeswax Vineyard (Arroyo Seco), with a small percentage also from Creston Ridge (Paso Robles). This is totally unoaked, with all fermentation and maturation in stainless steel to retain the vivacious fruit.

History

  • On a spirited adventure to make naturally soulful, distinctive, & original wine. Bonny Doon Vineyard was established in 1983 by Randall Grahm.

Regional Information

  • Randall Grahm realized early on in his venture that he would have far more success creating more distinctive and original wines working with Rhône varieties in the Central Coast of California.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to

Produce of

Product of USA

Name and address

  • Vinted & Bottled by:
  • Bonny Doon Vineyard,
  • King City,
  • CA,
  • USA.

Return to

  • Bonny Doon Vineyard,
  • King City,
  • CA,
  • USA.
  • BONNYDOONVINEYARD.COM
Quality Wine

5 stars

I had heard of the Bonny Doon winery and really enjoyed this delicate, Rhone style dry white wine from the USA. It matched well with roast chicken.

