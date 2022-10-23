Nuby Monkey Supergrip Plate 6+ Months

My shatterproof, one piece SureGrip™ silicone section plate, is made from awesomely gripping soft-flex™ silicone to prevent sliding or dropping. The clever design makes it easier for baby to feed themselves too, so they end up eating more and wearing less of their meal! The first range of toddler tableware that's genuinely oven and microwave safe, its insulting properties also keep food warmer longer. Hygienic, easy to clean and dishwater safe.

Colours may vary Complies with EN14372. © 2022 Luv n' care Nuby TM and Nuby logo licensed to Luv n' care by Admar International Product Design and all other TMs owned by or licensed to Luv n' care

BPA free One-piece non-slip base keeps plate in place Soft silicone Microwave, dishwasher & oven safe Easy to clean

Preparation and Usage

Top tip! For maximum suction press down and run your fingers around the edges of the mat making sure there is no air trapped underneath. Ensure that the surface is clean (grease/oil free) and dry. Note: cleaning with baby wipes can affect the suction. Please read and retain this information for future reference.

Lower age limit

6 Months