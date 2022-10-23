We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuby Monkey Supergrip Plate 6+ Months

Nuby Monkey Supergrip Plate 6+ Months

4.5(51)
£12.50

£12.50/each

Nuby Monkey Supergrip Plate 6+ Months
My shatterproof, one piece SureGrip™ silicone section plate, is made from awesomely gripping soft-flex™ silicone to prevent sliding or dropping. The clever design makes it easier for baby to feed themselves too, so they end up eating more and wearing less of their meal! The first range of toddler tableware that's genuinely oven and microwave safe, its insulting properties also keep food warmer longer. Hygienic, easy to clean and dishwater safe.
BPA free
BPA freeOne-piece non-slip base keeps plate in placeSoft siliconeMicrowave, dishwasher & oven safeEasy to clean

Preparation and Usage

Top tip!For maximum suction press down and run your fingers around the edges of the mat making sure there is no air trapped underneath. Ensure that the surface is clean (grease/oil free) and dry. Note: cleaning with baby wipes can affect the suction.Please read and retain this information for future reference.

Lower age limit

6 Months

