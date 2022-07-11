We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This Isn't Chicken Plant Based Pieces 170G

This Isn't Chicken Plant Based Pieces 170G
£2.95
£17.36/kg

Of your Reference Intake, 1 portion (85g) contains:

Energy
595kJ
142kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

0.5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.85g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-based chicken style pieces made from soya and pea protein, with sea salt and black pepper seasoning.
  • Hyper-realistic plant-based chicken pieces made from pea and soya protein. Perfect in any dish from pastas, to curries, and on pizzas. (Basically all of the dishes).
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • Plant - Based Pieces
  • (Ridiculously) High in Protein
  • Source of Vitamin B12 & Iron
  • High in Fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 170G
Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (30%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser: Calcium Sulphate, Sea Salt and Black Pepper Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt], Iron, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate pack and eat within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry for 2-4 minutes in a preheated pan, on a low-medium heat. Stir frequently. Perfect with pasta, stir-fries, salads, curries - basically all of the recipes.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.

Return to

  • Contact THIS™
  • Email us: shout@this.co
  • or write to us:
  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.
  • this.co

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ700
Energy kcal167
Fat4.8g
(of which saturates)0.6g
Carbohydrate3.3g
(of which sugars)0.5g
Fibre7.5g
Protein23g
Salt1.0g
Iron4.0mg (29%)*
Vitamin B120.72µg (29%)*
*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-
Great prosuct

5 stars

Amazing! We love this- cooks so much better than other plant based alternatives.

Like real chicken, best vegan alternative ever.

5 stars

Best alternative chicken product, really tastes, smells and eats like chicken, I have used in salads, pies, curry, stir fry and sandwiches, it's the only one I will buy now, cos it's simply the best.

Such a meat-like product!!

5 stars

Absolutely love this product and will never buy any other plant-based chicken again. It is so fibrous and really reminds me of real chicken which I used to love before I turned vegan. Great in stir fried, curries and even sandwiches.

Delicious meat alternative

5 stars

Really yummy for a meatles stir fry or curry - fooled my kids

