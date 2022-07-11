This Isn't Chicken Plant Based Pieces 170G

Great prosuct
Amazing! We love this- cooks so much better than other plant based alternatives.
Like real chicken, best vegan alternative ever.
Best alternative chicken product, really tastes, smells and eats like chicken, I have used in salads, pies, curry, stir fry and sandwiches, it's the only one I will buy now, cos it's simply the best.
Such a meat-like product!!
Absolutely love this product and will never buy any other plant-based chicken again. It is so fibrous and really reminds me of real chicken which I used to love before I turned vegan. Great in stir fried, curries and even sandwiches.
Delicious meat alternative
Really yummy for a meatles stir fry or curry - fooled my kids