Tesco Antibacterial Lime & Lemongrass Washing Up Liquid 500Ml

4(7)

4(7)
Aldi Price Match

£0.79

£1.58/litre

Tesco Anti Bac Washing up Liquid Lime & Lemongrass
Tesco Anti Bac Washing Up Liquid Lime & Lemongrass 500mlTough on grease leaves a sparkling finishTesco antibacterial washing up liquid lime & lemongrass For antibacterial effect, use neat on dishcloths or sponges after washing up.
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Ingredients: 15-30% Anionic Surfactants. 5-15% Amphoteric Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Lactic Acid 0.77g per 100g, Glycolic Acid 0.07g per 100g, Perfume, Limonene. Complies with BS EN 1276. AL - Other liquids to be applied undiluted.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., the U.K.

Net Contents

500ml

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use Dilute sparingly in water. To save energy, wash non-greasy items in cold water. Safe for use with septic tanks.Warning Not suitable for use on clothing or fabrics. Use Biocides Safely and Sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than that prescribed on this label. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Poisons Information (ROI only): For information or to report a poisoning incident contact The National Poisons Information Centre (01 8092166).

