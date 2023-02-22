Gartissier Champagne Brut 75Cl

Excellent value.
Excellent value particularly when on 'special offer' to Tesco Clubcard members.
A real star
Taste and price made this champagne a highlight.
You get what you pay for.
This is my personal opinion. 3 stars is, in my view, being generous. There may be inferior Champagnes, but if there are, I have yet to taste them. Odd, nearly rose, colour. No real fruit detected. I think at this price point Prosecco is a probably a better bet.
weak
Not good product despite low price!
Absolutely the worst Champagne I've ever had! My only consolation is that I didn't save it for a special occasion. There are plenty of other, similarly priced, champagnes out there that are a lot, lot, better than this.
Great value!
This is a great champagne for a celebration needing bubbles. It's not a Veuve Clicquot but it's fantastic value for money.
Worth buying if it's on offer
My verdict is not as damning as the previous reviewer. This is clearly 'budget' champagne - it's a bit thin and lacking depth - but it's perfectly drinkable and identifiable as champagne. Would be good for a party, for making champagne cocktails or just as a simple aperitif when you don't want to push the boat out. I bought it when on offer at 25% off for 6+ bottles making it just over £11 a bottle. At that price it's value for money, at full price you might be better off spending a little bit more.
Lovely
At the price point this is it has a good subtle taste and ideal for any sort of celebration. Only ordered 1 and wish had got more the first time roundm as local tescos have no more to send me this morning.
This Champagne does not even deserve 1 star. I can’t understand what Tesco buyers were thinking of when they chose to buy this in. The only likeness to Champagne are the bubbles. The taste is indescribable it’s so bad. I bought half a dozen of theses bottles for Christmas and so now I’m stuck with 5 of them ! I have a good mind to return them to Tesco for a refund ! Tesco you can do better than this !