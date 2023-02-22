We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Gartissier Champagne Brut 75Cl

3.3(9)Write a review
Gartissier Champagne Brut 75Cl
£15.00
£15.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Champagne - Brut
  • This delicious and well balanced Champagne combines an enticing mix of fresh citrus flavours with elegant toasty notes and a long lasting finish. Perfect for any occasion
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Galichet

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

David Lepicier

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for this Champagne are grown in the heart of the Champagne region. The juice from 3 vintages are blended to create this Brut, rich, non-vintage Champagne.

History

  • David Lepicier and his wife have established their own company in 1992. Their wines come from growing their own grapes as well as buying them from other producers too. With six hectares in his own propriety, David is buying grapes from another producer to complete his range.

Regional Information

  • Champagne = Harvest by Hand: no machine. Price of one kilos grape represent 80% of the cost of a bottle of champagne.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Product of France

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure. Open with care in a safe direction away from face.

Importer address

  • Freixenet Copestick Ltd,
  • RG14 2PZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freixenet Copestick Ltd,
  • RG14 2PZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Safety information

Contents under pressure. Open with care in a safe direction away from face.

View all Prosecco, Champagne & Sparkling Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

9 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent value.

5 stars

Excellent value particularly when on 'special offer' to Tesco Clubcard members.

A real star

5 stars

Taste and price made this champagne a highlight.

You get what you pay for.

3 stars

This is my personal opinion. 3 stars is, in my view, being generous. There may be inferior Champagnes, but if there are, I have yet to taste them. Odd, nearly rose, colour. No real fruit detected. I think at this price point Prosecco is a probably a better bet.

weak

2 stars

Not good product despite low price!

Absolutely the worst Champagne I've ever had!

1 stars

Absolutely the worst Champagne I've ever had! My only consolation is that I didn't save it for a special occasion. There are plenty of other, similarly priced, champagnes out there that are a lot, lot, better than this.

Great value!

5 stars

This is a great champagne for a celebration needing bubbles. It's not a Veuve Clicquot but it's fantastic value for money.

Worth buying if it's on offer

3 stars

My verdict is not as damning as the previous reviewer. This is clearly 'budget' champagne - it's a bit thin and lacking depth - but it's perfectly drinkable and identifiable as champagne. Would be good for a party, for making champagne cocktails or just as a simple aperitif when you don't want to push the boat out. I bought it when on offer at 25% off for 6+ bottles making it just over £11 a bottle. At that price it's value for money, at full price you might be better off spending a little bit more.

Lovely

5 stars

At the price point this is it has a good subtle taste and ideal for any sort of celebration. Only ordered 1 and wish had got more the first time roundm as local tescos have no more to send me this morning.

This Champagne does not even deserve 1 star. I can

1 stars

This Champagne does not even deserve 1 star. I can’t understand what Tesco buyers were thinking of when they chose to buy this in. The only likeness to Champagne are the bubbles. The taste is indescribable it’s so bad. I bought half a dozen of theses bottles for Christmas and so now I’m stuck with 5 of them ! I have a good mind to return them to Tesco for a refund ! Tesco you can do better than this !

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here