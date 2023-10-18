We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cake Decor Christmas Wafer Snowflakes 4G

Cake Decor Christmas Wafer Snowflakes 4G

£1.80

£450.00/kg

Christmas Snowflakes Wafer Shaped DecorationsLooking for Inspiration?Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
Magically FestiveSo easyGive Your Cupcakes a Festive Touch with Our Easy-To-Use Snowflakes!Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 4G

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

For allergens: see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4g

Preparation and Usage

Here's How...Christmas Snowflakes can be applied to frosting and icing, or directly onto cakes. Use Cake Décor Edible Glue to secure the decorations in place.Why Not Try:Pair our Christmas Snowflakes with Elf Frosting for fantastically festive bakes!

