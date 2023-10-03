Tampax Pearl Compak Super Applicator Tampons 16

Tampax Pearl Compak tampons are Tampax' best tampons for comfort, protection and discretion. They are free from fragrances. Tampax Pearl Compak tampons come with a compact and discreet smooth plastic applicator and rounded tip for comfortable insertion. Its contoured Anti- Slip Grip makes the applicator easy to hold and position. Tampax Pearl Compak has MotionFit technology that gently expands to fit your body’s unique shape. Additionally there is a LeakGuard braid that helps stop leaks before they happen. Tampax Pearl Compak have bold and colourful wrappers that are easy to open, purse resistant and open silently for full discretion. Tampax Pearl Compak Super is Tampax' best tampon for super absorbency. Tampax Pearl Compak tampons have been gynaecologically tested. They have also been independently tested for harmful substances by Oeko-Tex. For more information about Tampax' products please visit Tampax' website.

Preparation and Usage