We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tampax Pearl Compak Super Applicator Tampons 16
image 1 of Tampax Pearl Compak Super Applicator Tampons 16image 2 of Tampax Pearl Compak Super Applicator Tampons 16image 3 of Tampax Pearl Compak Super Applicator Tampons 16image 4 of Tampax Pearl Compak Super Applicator Tampons 16image 5 of Tampax Pearl Compak Super Applicator Tampons 16

Tampax Pearl Compak Super Applicator Tampons 16

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.25

£0.20/each

Tampax Pearl Compak Super Applicator Tampons 16
Tampax Pearl Compak tampons are Tampax' best tampons for comfort, protection and discretion. They are free from fragrances. Tampax Pearl Compak tampons come with a compact and discreet smooth plastic applicator and rounded tip for comfortable insertion. Its contoured Anti- Slip Grip makes the applicator easy to hold and position. Tampax Pearl Compak has MotionFit technology that gently expands to fit your body’s unique shape. Additionally there is a LeakGuard braid that helps stop leaks before they happen. Tampax Pearl Compak have bold and colourful wrappers that are easy to open, purse resistant and open silently for full discretion. Tampax Pearl Compak Super is Tampax' best tampon for super absorbency. Tampax Pearl Compak tampons have been gynaecologically tested. They have also been independently tested for harmful substances by Oeko-Tex. For more information about Tampax' products please visit Tampax' website.
Tampax’s N°1 combination of comfort, protection and discretionTampax MotionFit Protection tampon gently adapts to your body’s unique shapeLeakguard Braid for added backup protection to help prevent leaksSmoothTouch compact applicator with an anti-slip grip and rounded tip for easy and comfortable tampon insertionIndependently tested for harmful substances by Oeko-TexGynaecologically testedFree from fragrances and dyes3X COMFORT. Smooth applicator, Motionfit Protection, Smooth removal layer

Preparation and Usage

Do not flush tampons, wrappers or applicators. Bin them. Keep in a cool dry place. For more information about our products please visit our Tampax website.

View all Sanitary Protection & Intimate Wash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here