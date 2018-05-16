New
Scott & Lawson 14 in 1 Bike Multi Tool
Product Description
- SCOTT & LAWSON BIKE MULTI TOOL
- "Survive any minor technical hitches when out riding on your bike with this super-handy Scott & Lawson Bike Multi Tool - the only tool for all of your cycling needs.
- This useful accessory features 14 different tools that all sit inside the metallic, bike-shaped keyring. The range of tools you get with this great piece of kit includes a flathead screwdriver, a crosshead screwdriver, a number of hex keys, and a series of box wrenches.
- Carry this with you whenever you go for a ride and be fully prepared for any eventuality. The Scott & Lawson Bike Multi Tool makes a great gift for avid cyclists."
- Tool for cycling needs
- 14 different tools inside one keyring
- Screwdrivers, hex keys, box wrenches
