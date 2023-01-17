Whitley Neill Distillers Cut Dry Gin 70Cl

The bottle is a great colour and got my attention
The bottle is a great colour and got my attention straight away and so glad i bought a bottle. The Gin is completely different to any other London Dry i have tried before, it is so smooth to drink and goes well with any tonic of mixer!
Great classic gin!
Really nice classic gin! Mixed it with normal tonic water and was delicious. Will definitely be buying again!
Excellent London Dry Gin
Excellent London Dry gin - plenty of juniper notes with citrus too. Goes very well with Fever Tree Mediterranean tonic