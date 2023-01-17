We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whitley Neill Distillers Cut Dry Gin 70Cl

image 1 of Whitley Neill Distillers Cut Dry Gin 70Cl
Product Description

  • WHITLEY NEILL DISTILLERS CUT DRY GIN 70CL
  • Strong Juniper and citrus fruits, hints of orange, angelica root, liquorice and coriander to form a complex London Dry Gin.
  • Johnny Neill
  • Inspired by London
  • Distilled at the City of London Distillery
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • The Whitley Neill Distillery Ltd,
  • Tennyson House,
  • 159-165 Great Portland Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 5PA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Dyflin Distillers Ltd,
  • 39/40 Mount Street Upper,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.
  • www.whitleyneill.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

The bottle is a great colour and got my attention

5 stars

The bottle is a great colour and got my attention straight away and so glad i bought a bottle. The Gin is completely different to any other London Dry i have tried before, it is so smooth to drink and goes well with any tonic of mixer!

Great classic gin!

5 stars

Really nice classic gin! Mixed it with normal tonic water and was delicious. Will definitely be buying again!

Excellent London Dry Gin

5 stars

Excellent London Dry gin - plenty of juniper notes with citrus too. Goes very well with Fever Tree Mediterranean tonic

