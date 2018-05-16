New
Rustlers Marinara Meatball Sub 143G
Product Description
- Pork, beef and lentil meatballs in a sub roll, with a sachet of marinara sauce.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Crisping Sleeve
- Pack size: 143G
Information
Ingredients
Herb Bread [Wheat Flour*, Water, Sugar, Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E481, E472e; Herbs, Soya Flour, Preservative: E282; Flour Treatment Agent: E300], Meatballs (29%) [Pork (29%), Beef (17%), Rusk (Wheat), Lentils (11%), Water, Onion, Potato Starch, Humectant: E422, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Salt, Spices, Preservative: E262; Parsley], Marinara Sauce [Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Crushed Tomato (Concentrated Crushed Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: E300), White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Basil, Garlic Puree, Salt, Oregano, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Spices], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the fridge, don't freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove from packaging then insert sub into the crisping sleeve. Pop in the microwave and heat on full power, remembering to turn over halfway. Squeeze over the marinara sauce, then enjoy!
800W heat for 60 seconds
Turn the product over heat for 60 seconds
Stand for 30 seconds
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St. Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
- Kepak,
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If you have any comments, get in touch and let us know! Please keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
- (UK) 0800 760 067
- rustlersonline.com
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St.Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
- Kepak,
- Unit 3,
- Block 10,
Net Contents
143g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (143g)
|Energy
|933kJ/ 221kcal
|1334kJ/ 316kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|5.8g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|35.2g
|50.4g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|6.8g
|Protein
|9.8g
|14.0g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.7g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
