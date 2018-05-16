Glenmorangie X Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

Product Description
- Glenmorangie X Sngl Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl
- About this item
- - The perfect single malt whisky made for mixing.
- - On the Nose: Wonderfully succulent with aromas of pear, vanilla, honeysuckle and oranges.
- - On the Palate: An extravaganza of flavour, from swirls of orange sherbet to bursts of creme brûlée drizzled with chocolate
- - On the Finish: Long, wonderfully textured and sweet.
- - X Tonic: Fill a highball glass with ice and add 50ml X by Glenmorangie and 75ml Premium Tonic Water (flavored tonics work well too) Stir and garnish with half an orange wheel.
- - Item display volume: 700.0 millilitersCountry string: United KingdomAlcohol content: 40.0 percent_by_volumeServing recommendation: Made for mixing. Enjoy in a simple cocktail.
- Founded in 1843 in the Royal Burgh of Tain, in the far north of Scotland, Glenmorangie is Scotland's Favourite Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The distillery is famous for its distinctive tall stills - the tallest in Scotland - which play an important role in the development of the complex and fruity house style. We are also recognised as the pioneer of extra-maturation in the 1980s and for innovative work in the field of cask management since the early 1990s, proudly claiming our whiskies are Unnecessarily Well Made. Made for mixing X by Glenmorangie was created in collaboration with top bartenders in the pursuit of new flavour possibilities. Matured in ex-bourbon casks and partially finished in newly charred American oak casks, its wondrously sweet and rich cascade of taste leads to effortless and delicious mixed drinks.
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store upright in a cool, dark, dry place
Name and address
- Glenmorangie Distillery,
- Coy Tain,
- Ross-Shire,
- IV19 1PZ,
- Scotland.
Return to
Net Contents
6 x 70cl
