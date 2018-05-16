We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maltesers Assorted Chocolate Truffles Advent Calendar 216G

Maltesers Assorted Chocolate Truffles Advent Calendar 216G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 01/12/22

£8.00
£3.71/100g

Product Description

  • Truffles - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%). White Truffles - White chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%). Dark Truffles - Dark chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
  • Truffles
  • Portions per pack: 14, Portion size: 9g
  • White Truffles and Dark Truffles
  • Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 9g
  • Contains 24 pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 216G

Information

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

216g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 9g / (%*)
Energy 2342kJ211kJ (2.5%)
-561kcal51kcal (2.5%)
Fat 33g3g (4.5%)
of which saturates 19g1.7g (8.5%)
Carbohydrate 57g5g (2%)
of which sugars 51g4.7g (5%)
Protein 6.5g0.6g (1%)
Salt 0.33g0.03g (0.5%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) --
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 9g--

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 9g / (%*)
Energy 2338kJ211kJ (2.5%)
-561kcal51kcal (2.5%)
Fat 35g3.1g (4.5%)
of which saturates 20g1.8g (9%)
Carbohydrate 54g4.9g (2%)
of which sugars 49g4.4g (5%)
Protein 7.0g0.7g (1.5%)
Salt 0.38g0.035g (0.5%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) --
Portions per pack: 14, Portion size: 9g--

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Glucose Syrup, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Solids 65% minimum in Dark Chocolate

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 9g / (%*)
Energy 2338kJ211kJ (2.5%)
-560kcal51kcal (2.5%)
Fat 39g3.5g (5%)
of which saturates 22g2.0g (10%)
Carbohydrate 39g3.6g (1.5%)
of which sugars 22g2.9g (3%)
Protein 7.8g0.7g (1.5%)
Salt 0.23g0.02g (0.5%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) --
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 9g--
