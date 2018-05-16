New
Maltesers Assorted Chocolate Truffles Advent Calendar 216G
Product Description
- Truffles - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%). White Truffles - White chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%). Dark Truffles - Dark chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
- Truffles
- Portions per pack: 14, Portion size: 9g
- White Truffles and Dark Truffles
- Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 9g
- Contains 24 pieces
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 216G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
216g ℮
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Truffles
- White Truffles
- Dark Truffles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 9g / (%*)
|Energy
|2342kJ
|211kJ (2.5%)
|-
|561kcal
|51kcal (2.5%)
|Fat
|33g
|3g (4.5%)
|of which saturates
|19g
|1.7g (8.5%)
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|5g (2%)
|of which sugars
|51g
|4.7g (5%)
|Protein
|6.5g
|0.6g (1%)
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.03g (0.5%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 9g
|-
|-
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Truffles
- White Truffles
- Dark Truffles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 9g / (%*)
|Energy
|2338kJ
|211kJ (2.5%)
|-
|561kcal
|51kcal (2.5%)
|Fat
|35g
|3.1g (4.5%)
|of which saturates
|20g
|1.8g (9%)
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|4.9g (2%)
|of which sugars
|49g
|4.4g (5%)
|Protein
|7.0g
|0.7g (1.5%)
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.035g (0.5%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 14, Portion size: 9g
|-
|-
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Truffles
- White Truffles
- Dark Truffles
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Glucose Syrup, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Solids 65% minimum in Dark Chocolate
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 9g / (%*)
|Energy
|2338kJ
|211kJ (2.5%)
|-
|560kcal
|51kcal (2.5%)
|Fat
|39g
|3.5g (5%)
|of which saturates
|22g
|2.0g (10%)
|Carbohydrate
|39g
|3.6g (1.5%)
|of which sugars
|22g
|2.9g (3%)
|Protein
|7.8g
|0.7g (1.5%)
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.02g (0.5%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 9g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.