We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Taylors Flying Start Coffee Bags 10S 75G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Taylors Flying Start Coffee Bags 10S 75G
£3.25
£4.33/100g

Product Description

  • Flying Start Coffee Bags
  • All our product are certified CarbonNeutral®
  • Certified CarbonNeutral® product
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Find out more at taylorsofharrogate.co.uk
  • Works just like a tea bag but for ground coffee.
  • All the flavour without the mess.
  • Our clever individually-wrapped bags let this heroic dark roast ground coffee kick-start your day with rousing flavours of dark chocolate and hazelnut.
  • Try the range
  • Hot Lava Java - Roast 6
  • Decaffé - Roast 4
  • Rich Italian - Roast 4
  • We don't just buy coffee. We work to improve livelihoods, protect landscapes and support thriving communities - facing the future together with our coffee farmers.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021781
  • Rainforest Alliance - Rainforest Alliance certification helps protect the environment and ensure sustainable livelihoods
  • Flying Start is a registered trade mark of Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire

  • Strength - roast - 5
  • Just add boiled water
  • Proper coffee made easy
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Arabica Coffee (100%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Roasted and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Brew
  • Add coffee bag to mug
  • Add boiled water
  • Stir & squeeze
  • Brew for 2 mins
  • Squeeze well, remove & enjoy

Number of uses

10 Count

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • HG2 7LD.

Return to

  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • HG2 7LD.
  • 0800 328 1886
  • hello@taylorsofharrogate.co.uk
  • taylorsofharrogate.co.uk

Net Contents

75g ℮

View all Ground Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent.

5 stars

Excellent.

love these

5 stars

Really happy ,got them to use as a treat ,and back up if i run out of my coffee

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here