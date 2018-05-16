We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Get More Vitamins Vitamin C Orange Sugar Free 1Ltr

Get More Vitamins Vitamin C Orange Sugar Free 1Ltr
£1.80
£0.18/100ml

Product Description

  • Low calorie carbonated orange flavour drink with sweetener and added vitamin C
  • Vitamin C helps you maintain a healthy immune system. It's also an antioxidant that helps you absorb iron, an essential mineral that carries oxygen to the parts of your body that need it.
  • Supports Your Immune System
  • Sugar Free
  • Only 5 Calories Per Serving
  • Vitamin C (200% NRV)
  • Spring Water
  • Natural Flavours
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L
  Vitamin C helps you maintain a healthy immune system
  • Sugar Free

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight. Don't re-use the packaging.Best before end: see neck

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Return to

  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.
  • getmorevits.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml Serving
Energy3kJ / 1kcal15kJ / 4kcal
Fat0g0g
Of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates0g0g
Of which sugars0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
Vitamin C32mg (40%*)160mg (200%*)
*% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--
