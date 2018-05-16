Get More Vitamins Vitamin C Orange Sugar Free 1Ltr

Product Description
- Low calorie carbonated orange flavour drink with sweetener and added vitamin C
- Vitamin C helps you maintain a healthy immune system. It's also an antioxidant that helps you absorb iron, an essential mineral that carries oxygen to the parts of your body that need it.
- Supports Your Immune System
- Sugar Free
- Only 5 Calories Per Serving
- Vitamin C (200% NRV)
- Spring Water
- Natural Flavours
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight. Don't re-use the packaging.Best before end: see neck
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
Return to
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml Serving
|Energy
|3kJ / 1kcal
|15kJ / 4kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C
|32mg (40%*)
|160mg (200%*)
|*% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
