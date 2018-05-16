We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kelloggs Frosties Breakfast Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Kelloggs Frosties Breakfast Set

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

£7.50
£7.50/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • KELLOGG'S FROSTIES BREAKFAST SET
  • Add some fun to breakfast time with this vintage style Kellogg's Frosties bowl mug set
  • Lovers of Frosties will be delighted with this vintage style Kellogg's bowl mug. The ceramic breakfast bowl is complete with delicious Kellogg's Frosties cereal and a fun topped spoon so that you can dig straight in!
  • "Care Instructions: Wash mug and spoon in warm soapy water before first use. Mug microwave and dishwasher safe. Spoon hand wash only.
  • STORAGE: Store in a cool dry place."
  • Set includes: 1x Kellogg's vintage style Frosties ceramic bowl mug, 1x Frosties spoon
  • Set includes: Frosties cereal 35g

Information

Return to

  • Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
View all Food & Drink Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here