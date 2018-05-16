Wicked Kitchen Bbq Chillin & Sweetcorn Pizza 420G

½ of a pizza
- Energy
- 2105kJ
-
- 500kcal
- 25%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.0g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.6g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 17.9g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.92g
- 32%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1096kJ / 261kcal
Product Description
- Seeded base with sourdough, topped with barbecue sauce, barbecue pulled jackfruit, coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese, red peppers, sweetcorn, black pepper, oregano and parsley sprinkle.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we’re Derek & Chad. We’re chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We’re proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED.
- Wood Fired Sourdough Pizza topped with smoky Chipotle BBQ sauce, coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese, BBQ pulled jackfruit, red peppers and sweetcorn Wood fired sourdough crust hand stretched to perfection Topped with smoky chipotle BBQ sauce for depth of flavour Wicked BBQ pulled jackfruit, peppers & sweetcorn, flavour in layers Chef crafted & 100% plant based delicious
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], BBQ Sauce (15%) [Water, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Smoked Salt, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Onion, Cane Molasses, Salt, Clove, Nutmeg, Preservative (Acetic Acid)], BBQ Pulled Jackfruit (9%) [Jackfruit, Onion, Brown Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Garlic Powder, Coriander Powder, Flavouring, Cumin Powder, White Pepper], Water, Coconut Oil Alternative to Mozzarella Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Salt, Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Monocalcium Citrate, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Olive Leaf Extract, Citrus Fibre, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Sweetcorn, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Linseed, Poppy Seeds, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Parsley, Black Pepper, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 11 mins Place pizza directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place pizza directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
420g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pizza (192g**)
|Energy
|1096kJ / 261kcal
|2105kJ / 500kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|40.7g
|78.1g
|Sugars
|9.3g
|17.9g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|6.9g
|Protein
|6.2g
|11.9g
|Salt
|1.00g
|1.92g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 420g typically weighs 384g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.