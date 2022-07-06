Muller Rice Low Fat Original Pudding 170G

Delicious
Tastes fabulous either hot or cold.
Tasty, convenient dessert for everyone
A tasty, very convenient rice pudding for pack ups or general meals
love muller rice
love the original rice pudding, thick and creamy, i add all sorts fruit, honey or nutella , prefer mine cold, but can be eaten hot.
I buy these regularly, they are tasty hot or chill
I buy these regularly, they are tasty hot or chilled. I usually have them chilled with some sliced banana.
Good to eat hot or cold.
Muller rice is quick and easy for a pudding if you haven’t had time to make one,and is also good to put in a lunch box,eaten hot or cold,nice and creamy .
love them
My husband love's these muller rice
Brilliant &so tssty
Just love this and low fat too I eat mine cold
Wonderful rice pudding
It is lovely to eat taste is great
Yummy buy them every week
Yummy buy them every week
Enjoyed with fruit, especially blueberries as a de
Enjoyed with fruit, especially blueberries as a dessert.