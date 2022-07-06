We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Muller Rice Low Fat Original Pudding 170G

4.9(31)Write a review
Muller Rice Low Fat Original Pudding 170G
£ 0.70
£0.41/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Creamy dairy rice
  • Müller Rice gives you the power to get the most out of your day. Delicious creamy rice paired with delicious real fruit or indulgent, confectionary flavours such as Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut make for a delicious Rice pudding dessert. A delicious and low fat way to bridge your hunger gap, anytime, anywhere. Muller Rice Pudding can be eaten cold or heated up in the pot!
  • Delicious & creamy
  • Low Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Buttermilk, Water, Rice (8%), Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (5%), Skimmed Milk, Egg, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Salt, Dextrose, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by see lid.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: To eat hot:
Carefully remove all the foil lid. Heat on full power for 1 minute, stirring halfway. Stand for 1 minute (850 watt microwave). Stir before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy424kJ (100kcal)
Fat2.4g
of which saturates1.4g
Carbohydrate16.4g
of which sugars10.4g
Protein3.3g
Salt0.22g
Calcium77mg
(16% of NRV per pot)-
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
View all Puddings, Crumbles & Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

31 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Tastes fabulous either hot or cold.

Tasty, convenient dessert for everyone

5 stars

A tasty, very convenient rice pudding for pack ups or general meals

love muller rice

5 stars

love the original rice pudding, thick and creamy, i add all sorts fruit, honey or nutella , prefer mine cold, but can be eaten hot.

I buy these regularly, they are tasty hot or chill

5 stars

I buy these regularly, they are tasty hot or chilled. I usually have them chilled with some sliced banana.

Good to eat hot or cold.

5 stars

Muller rice is quick and easy for a pudding if you haven’t had time to make one,and is also good to put in a lunch box,eaten hot or cold,nice and creamy .

love them

5 stars

My husband love's these muller rice

Brilliant &so tssty

5 stars

Just love this and low fat too I eat mine cold

Wonderful rice pudding

5 stars

It is lovely to eat taste is great

Yummy buy them every week

5 stars

Yummy buy them every week

Enjoyed with fruit, especially blueberries as a de

5 stars

Enjoyed with fruit, especially blueberries as a dessert.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here