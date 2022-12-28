We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Heinz Seriously Good Vegan Mayonnaise 775G

1.2(8)Write a review
Heinz Seriously Good Vegan Mayonnaise 775G
£3.30
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • A Vegan Alternative to Mayonnaise
  • V- Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegan, V-LABEL.EU
  • Seriously Good
  • 100% Naturally Sourced Ingredients
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 775G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (60%), Water, Mustard, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Starch, Salt, Plant Fibre (Corn, Flaxseed), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Faba Bean Protein

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

After opening, refrigerate. Best before: see cap.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Cap. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE: H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • UK: H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE: H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Phone UK Careline 08005285757 (ROI 1800995311) or visit heinz.co.uk

Net Contents

775g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy2337 kJ/558 kcal
Fat60.2 g
- of which saturates4.5 g
Carbohydrate3.0 g
- of which sugars1.6 g
Protein0.5 g
Salt1.1 g
View all Mayonnaise

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

8 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

No stars!

1 stars

Original recipe was brilliant. I must have had a bottle per day. It needed to be in a wide neck glass jar due to its thick consistency, but was sooooo.... GOOD ! They have watered/ thinned it down with lemon juice. A huge proportion of the population develop migraines with lemon juice, like me. Hugely disappointing.

Tastes more like salad cream

2 stars

Tastes more like salad cream than mayonnaise. Do not think I will be buying this again.

Yuck yuck yuck. Disgusting new recipe

1 stars

It’s salad cream, not vegan mayo! Change the recipe back to what is was. Won’t be buying until heinz do that. It’s gone from the very best vegan mayo to the very worst. YUCK!

a thick salad cream, not mayo

1 stars

Used to very good but now tastes like salad cream and is just nasty. Hoping they will see the error of their ways and revert back to original recipe.

New recipe is quite sickly tasting, tastes a bit l

2 stars

New recipe is quite sickly tasting, tastes a bit like salad cream. Old recipe was much better and I bought it all the time. Will be switching to a different brand.

Why change the recipe?

1 stars

Warning new recipe has changed and is nothing like previous vegan Mayo, I don’t like it!

The worst mayonnaise I've ever tasted

1 stars

The worst Mayonnaise I've ever tasted. I have been vegan a long time and tasted a lot of versions (of which Heinz is the clear winner). The fact that this mayo was so much cheaper was really appealing, at last! It's like a foul salad cream. Definitely worth paying more for ANY other version. Save your money, I am going to return to Tesco if I can, I won't even use as a last resort.

The new recipe tastes nothing like the previous pr

1 stars

The new recipe tastes nothing like the previous product and nothing like mayo. My taste buds scream "salad cream"!!!

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here