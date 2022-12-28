Heinz Seriously Good Vegan Mayonnaise 775G

No stars!
Original recipe was brilliant. I must have had a bottle per day. It needed to be in a wide neck glass jar due to its thick consistency, but was sooooo.... GOOD ! They have watered/ thinned it down with lemon juice. A huge proportion of the population develop migraines with lemon juice, like me. Hugely disappointing.
Tastes more like salad cream than mayonnaise. Do not think I will be buying this again.
Yuck yuck yuck. Disgusting new recipe
It’s salad cream, not vegan mayo! Change the recipe back to what is was. Won’t be buying until heinz do that. It’s gone from the very best vegan mayo to the very worst. YUCK!
a thick salad cream, not mayo
Used to very good but now tastes like salad cream and is just nasty. Hoping they will see the error of their ways and revert back to original recipe.
New recipe is quite sickly tasting, tastes a bit like salad cream. Old recipe was much better and I bought it all the time. Will be switching to a different brand.
Why change the recipe?
Warning new recipe has changed and is nothing like previous vegan Mayo, I don’t like it!
The worst mayonnaise I've ever tasted
The worst Mayonnaise I've ever tasted. I have been vegan a long time and tasted a lot of versions (of which Heinz is the clear winner). The fact that this mayo was so much cheaper was really appealing, at last! It's like a foul salad cream. Definitely worth paying more for ANY other version. Save your money, I am going to return to Tesco if I can, I won't even use as a last resort.
The new recipe tastes nothing like the previous product and nothing like mayo. My taste buds scream "salad cream"!!!