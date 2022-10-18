We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Grey Goose Essences Strawberry Lemongrass Vodka Drink 700Ml

4.8(36)
Product Description

  • Grey Goose Essences Strawberry Lemongrass Vodka Drink 700Ml
  • Enjoy GREY GOOSE® Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass, outdoor, indoor, by day or by night.
  • A botanical spirit made with GREY GOOSE vodka with natural flavours. Taste of wild strawberries meet lemongrass with just a touch of citrus for an aromatic spirit like no other. The unique spirit is vodka infused with real fruit.
  • Grey Goose, the Grey Goose Essences Trade Dress and the Geese Device are Trademarks
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • This unique spirit is vodka infused with real fruit and botanical essences, perfect for a simple cocktail

Alcohol Units

21

ABV

30% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and Bottled in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy Grey Goose® Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass, outdoor, indoor, by day or by night.

Name and address

  • BMP,
  • 11 Route du Laubaret,
  • 16130 Gensac-la-Pallue,
  • France.
  • BM Ltd,
  • Winchester,

Return to

  • BM Ltd,
  • Winchester,
  • Hants,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.
  • www.greygoose.com

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Vodka

36 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Tasty Treat!

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

I was so happy when this lovely bottle of vodka arrived on my doorstep! I have been a Grey Goose fan for many years and this new blended flavour did not disappoint. Still has the same smoothness as it's original counterpart but the added flavour just gives it something extra special. The strawberry flavouring is just right not too overpowering or sickly sweet. I will be buying it again and hopefully try any other new flavours!

Amazing taste

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

Highly recommend this vodka based spirit it has a unique taste which I love! Also it doesn't taste synthetic which is amazing

Gray goose

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

Very nice flavor I drank it with lemonade very refreshing drink nice on a hot day sat out in the garden or just sat at home relaxing with friends

smooth

3 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

was a nice smooth drink with plenty of ice. the value is good value would. and a big bottle. the product require a enquired taste i personally prefer standed vodka. I possibly wouldn't buy this particular flavour again

Love it

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

I absolutely love this drink it's goes great with soda water or just over ice or added to your favourite cocktail

Super refreshing!

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

The bottle is absolutely beautiful, my partner and I are usually gin drinkers and vodka drinks are usually not to my palette but this is really lovely, it's a really smooth refreshing taste, perfect over ice with some lemonade!

Refreshing

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

Very lovely flavour drank it by itself also with some lemonade, taste yummy both ways. Was quite surprised how refreshing it was. Loved the design of the bottle.

amazing

4 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

I found the mixture of strawberry and lemongrass a different alternative to make cocktails with added with lemonade or soda and fresh mint, great product for a warm summer night. I'm looking forward to trying other flavors by grey goose

love it!

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

This vodka was unexpectedly refreshingly good. I enjoyed it with pineapple juice and a splash of cranberry juice. It was perfect. This grey goose is really something special. perfect for a gift or a nice drink on a warm relaxing sunny day. I'd definitely buy this again to try all available flavours

very nice

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

this is a very nice vodka and I would say better than their original grey goose. It goes well with cranberry juice and you can still taste the vodka.

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

