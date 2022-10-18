Grey Goose Essences Strawberry Lemongrass Vodka Drink 700Ml

Tasty Treat!
I was so happy when this lovely bottle of vodka arrived on my doorstep! I have been a Grey Goose fan for many years and this new blended flavour did not disappoint. Still has the same smoothness as it's original counterpart but the added flavour just gives it something extra special. The strawberry flavouring is just right not too overpowering or sickly sweet. I will be buying it again and hopefully try any other new flavours!
Amazing taste
Highly recommend this vodka based spirit it has a unique taste which I love! Also it doesn't taste synthetic which is amazing
Gray goose
Very nice flavor I drank it with lemonade very refreshing drink nice on a hot day sat out in the garden or just sat at home relaxing with friends
smooth
was a nice smooth drink with plenty of ice. the value is good value would. and a big bottle. the product require a enquired taste i personally prefer standed vodka. I possibly wouldn't buy this particular flavour again
Love it
I absolutely love this drink it's goes great with soda water or just over ice or added to your favourite cocktail
Super refreshing!
The bottle is absolutely beautiful, my partner and I are usually gin drinkers and vodka drinks are usually not to my palette but this is really lovely, it's a really smooth refreshing taste, perfect over ice with some lemonade!
Refreshing
Very lovely flavour drank it by itself also with some lemonade, taste yummy both ways. Was quite surprised how refreshing it was. Loved the design of the bottle.
amazing
I found the mixture of strawberry and lemongrass a different alternative to make cocktails with added with lemonade or soda and fresh mint, great product for a warm summer night. I'm looking forward to trying other flavors by grey goose
love it!
This vodka was unexpectedly refreshingly good. I enjoyed it with pineapple juice and a splash of cranberry juice. It was perfect. This grey goose is really something special. perfect for a gift or a nice drink on a warm relaxing sunny day. I'd definitely buy this again to try all available flavours
very nice
this is a very nice vodka and I would say better than their original grey goose. It goes well with cranberry juice and you can still taste the vodka.