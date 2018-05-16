Tesco Finest 6 Aberdeen Angus Beef Sausages 340G

2 sausages
Typical values per 100g: Energy 890kJ / 214kcal
Product Description
- 6 Aberdeen Angus beef sausages blended with onion, seasoning and dried parsley.
- Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British beef which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
- A succulent sausage made with prime Aberdeen Angus beef, black pepper and parsley. PRIME CUTS OF BEEF
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aberdeen Angus Beef (80%), Water, Onion (6%), Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Black Pepper, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Filled into plant-based casings.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. 18-20 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (91g**)
|Energy
|890kJ / 214kcal
|809kJ / 194kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|6.2g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Protein
|18.4g
|16.7g
|Salt
|1.20g
|1.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 340g typically weighs 273g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
