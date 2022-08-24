Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola 400G
Product Description
- Chocolate Crunch Granola
- The Food of the Gods
- The Mayan kings got up to all sorts of things you wouldn't want to read about at the breakfast table. They called chocolate the food of the gods, and only the elite were allowed to consume it. Fortunately, for all kinds of reasons, we do not live under Mayan law, so now us plebs are free to eat chocolate whenever we please.
- 5% of our profits go to charity.
- You're in rude health when... you snack out of the salad crisper. You ferment. You have plasters on your knees.
- We started mixing the Ultimate Muesli at our breakfast table in 2005. Today, it's a biggertable, but our approach to food and drink is the same.
- Brilliant ingredients. Nothing artificial.
- How we Like It
- Chocolate Strawberries: add strawberries for a Valentine's-esque treat.
- Chocolate Orange: slice in oranges for Christmas Day nostalgia.
- Chocolate Chocolate: pour on chocolate milk for a double choco fix.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- High Fibre
- Plant-Based
- Wholegrain
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Oats, Raw Cane Sugar, Spelt (Wheat) Flakes, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Powder (4%), Roasted Almonds (3%), Coconut Chips (1.5%), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility that handles Milk, Sesame, Soya and other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a dry place
Preparation and Usage
- The Perfect Pairing
- Pour over Hazelnut Drink in an ode to everyone's favourite chocolate spread.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per serving*
|per 100g
|Energy
|762 kJ
|1904 kJ
|-
|182 kcal
|454 kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|18.0g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrates
|23.2g
|58.0g
|of which sugars
|5.2g
|13.0g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|8.1g
|Protein
|4.4g
|11.0g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.1g
|*40g Chocolate Crunch Granola
|-
|-
