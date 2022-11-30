We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2022-11-30

Petit Filous Vitamin Rich Apricot Peach & Carrot 4X100g

Petit Filous Vitamin Rich Apricot Peach & Carrot 4X100g
Product Description

  • Drinking yogurt with carrot, apricot and peach purees.
  • Love me or your money back**
  • **one claim per household, 18+ only, residents of UK and ROI only, proof of purchase required.
  • Expires: 30.11.2022.
  • Follow this link www.petitsfilous.co.uk for full T&Cs.
  • A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle
  • Calcium, vitamin D for healthy bones*
  • *Calcium & vitamin D are needed for normal growth & development of bone in children
  • Sell only as a 4-bottle pack
  • A Delicious Drinking Yogurt with Fruit & Vegetables
  • Rich in Vitamins C & D
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavourings
  • Pack size: 400G
  Calcium & vitamin D are needed for normal growth & development of bone in children
  • Rich in Vitamins C & D

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar 6.5%, Carrot Puree 5%, Apricot Puree from Concentrate 2.5%, Peach Puree 2.5%, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin C, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • For allergens: see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Keeps for up to 8h out of the fridge****
  • ****After 8h, the product must be discarded.

Recycling info

Bottle. Don't Recycle Wrap. Recycle

Name and address

  Yoplait UK Ltd,
  PO Box 1128,
  Uxbridge,
  UB8 9XU.
  Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  Unit 16A,

  • Consumer careline :
  • UK 0800 358 0401
  • IRL 0818 818988
  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy:262 kJ/62 kcal
Fat:0.7 g
Of which Saturates:0.5 g
Carbohydrate:9.9 g
Of which Sugars:9.5 g
Protein:2.8 g
Salt:0.11 g
Calcium:127 mg 16% RI***
Vitamin C:24 mg 30% R***
Vitamin D:1.6 µg 32% RI***
***RI : Reference Intake-

Safety information

Keeps for up to 8h out of the fridge**** ****After 8h, the product must be discarded.

