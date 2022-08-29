Green & Black's Organic Smooth Dark Chocolate 90G

Green and blacks chocolate range smooth flavour
Now, this chocolate is super tasty, and it can go with May dishes and meal choices for one’s needs, or it can be a simple treat on its own, the choice is one’s but this chocolate was amazing and I got the mint flavour at the time to, as Tesco did a deal with their club card, however this chocolate is worth a try no matter the deal, and what is good about the chocolate it is diary free and super light too, making it a healthier choice in terms of chocolates to date.