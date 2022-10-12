Hilltop Acacia Honey 340g

If you like saccharin sweet & syrupy...
I found this honey to be over sweet to the point of being unpalatable. This is in complete contrast to the Blossom honey which is lovely. Although light, it’s saccharin sweet. Not for me I’m afraid.
Tasty and sweet.
Tastes great without being overpowering. Pours very well from the squeezy bottle and doesn't seem to get as gunked up on the lid as some other brands. Great on toast, cereal or as a sweetener in drinks.
No mess!
At last! Honey that does not stick to everything thanks to the lovely squeezy bottle. This bottle has to be great value as none is wasted. It tasted delicious on my porridge.
Fabulous honey!
Lovely honey with a mild sweet flavour. This honey comes in a good sized squeezy container which is to use. Good consistency, not too thick and perfect for all your honey needs. Great in porridge and also in a stir fry. Flavour is lovely and not overpowering.
Very handy squeeze jar
I found this honey very pleasant on toast, flavoursome and soft in texture. It squeezes out of the jar very easily and leaves no mess. I also think it will be very useful for cooking.