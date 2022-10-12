We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hilltop Acacia Honey 340G

4.2(5)Write a review
£3.00
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • Hilltop Acacia Honey 340g
  • This pure and natural acacia honey is perfect for everyday use - pour over porridge or drizzle over crumpets with one easy squeeze!
  • 100% Pure and natural
  • Blend of non-EU honeys
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Preparation and Usage

  • Crystallisation may naturally occur. If this happens, place the bottle in warm water.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx 22 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Name and address

  • Hilltop Honey Ltd,
  • UK: Newtown,
  • Powys,
  • SY16 3BD.
  • Ireland: Office 128,
  • 3 Lombard Street East,

Return to

  • Hilltop Honey Ltd,
  • UK: Newtown,
  • Powys,
  • SY16 3BD.
  • Ireland: Office 128,
  • 3 Lombard Street East,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 HC78.
  • info@lovehilltop.com
  • lovehilltop.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1306kJ/307kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate76g
of which sugars76g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein<0.5g
Salt0.03g

Safety information

Warning: Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

If you like saccharin sweet & syrupy...

1 stars

I found this honey to be over sweet to the point of being unpalatable. This is in complete contrast to the Blossom honey which is lovely. Although light, it’s saccharin sweet. Not for me I’m afraid.

Tasty and sweet.

5 stars

Tastes great without being overpowering. Pours very well from the squeezy bottle and doesn't seem to get as gunked up on the lid as some other brands. Great on toast, cereal or as a sweetener in drinks.

No mess!

5 stars

At last! Honey that does not stick to everything thanks to the lovely squeezy bottle. This bottle has to be great value as none is wasted. It tasted delicious on my porridge.

Fabulous honey!

5 stars

Lovely honey with a mild sweet flavour. This honey comes in a good sized squeezy container which is to use. Good consistency, not too thick and perfect for all your honey needs. Great in porridge and also in a stir fry. Flavour is lovely and not overpowering.

Very handy squeeze jar

5 stars

I found this honey very pleasant on toast, flavoursome and soft in texture. It squeezes out of the jar very easily and leaves no mess. I also think it will be very useful for cooking.

