Tesco Finest Beef, Chorizo Chilli & Rice 400G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ / 166kcal
Product Description
- Beef with smoky chorizo and three bean chipotle chilli sauce with cooked long grain rice and coriander.
- Our British beef mince is simmered to give it a tender texture. Smoky chorizo, chipotle chilli and paprika give the three bean chilli sauce a full bodied flavour, served with coriander rice.
- British beef in a rich, smoky chorizo and three bean chilli sauce, spiced with chipotle and paprika, served with coriander rice.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Coriander], Beef (22%), Tomato, Chorizo Pork Sausage (6%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Water, Onion, Red Kidney Beans, Pinto Beans, Black Eyed Beans, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Extract, Pasteurised Lime Juice, Smoked Paprika, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Sugar, Paprika, Beef Gelatine, Molasses, Salt, Oregano, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Chilli Powder, Chipotle Chilli, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Jalapeño Chilli, Onion Extract, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Garlic Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs/ 900W 3 mins
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Peel back film lid, add 1 tsp of water to the rice and stir.
Cover and reheat for a further 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using British beef and Spanish pork.
Preparation and Usage
Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (373g**)
|Energy
|694kJ / 166kcal
|2588kJ / 618kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|24.5g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|54.4g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|11.3g
|Protein
|10.5g
|39.2g
|Salt
|0.50g
|1.87g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 373g.
|-
|-
