Most Wanted Pinot Grigio Wine 75Cl

4.7(43)Write a review
image 1 of Most Wanted Pinot Grigio Wine 75Cl
£7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Italian Wine
  • Become a Most Wanted Insider, join us at www.MostWantedWines.com
  • Home: North East Italy
  • Style: Fresh / Light / Fruity
  • Taste: Apple / Lme / Peach
  • Food: Seafood / Fish & Chips / Carbonara
  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Apple / Lime / Peach

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Most Wanted Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Most Wanted Wines

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Following the harvest, the grapes are crushed and destemmed and then fermented in stainless steel for approximately 15-20 days. The wine was bottled early to retain fresh fruit flavours.

History

Regional Information

  • The Venezie region in Italy's Veneto is the home of Pinot Grigio production, with cool breezes from the Alpine foothills and the Adriatic Sea providing freshness and aromatic flavours in the wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • MGM Mondo Del Vino Srl,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • In UK:
  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • In Europe:

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

43 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Most wanted

5 stars

Lovely wine. Light and refreshing. Easy to drink white wine. Bought on promotion and i would buy it again

Lovely light wine

4 stars

This is a great tasting wine, light and refreshing

Pleasant

3 stars

Purchased as part of an offer. This wine was pleasant enough but didn't blow me away. Probably wouldn't buy again. Not a fan of the look of the bottle.

Most Wanted wine

5 stars

Being a lover of white wine i had to try this, it is definitely worth buying, it was smooth, very fruity and paired so well with the chicken meal we were having. Delicious, we will certainly be buying this wine again. I did buy this during a promotion.

Most Wanted Pinot

5 stars

A lovely easy to drink white wine. Fresh and fruity with definite citrus notes. Great with chicken or fish or even a pasta dish. Brilliant value for money and a bottle I would quite happily share with others or take to a party. Will absolutely buy again!

Great Pinot Grigio

5 stars

Crisp, refreshing a drink to be savoured. Everything you'd want a great Pinot Grigioto be. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Most wanted Pinot Grigio

5 stars

Great product, nice taste and flavour. Will buy again

Great flavour Pinot

5 stars

Bought as part of a promotion. Great taste and enjoyed by my group of friends .

Delicious

5 stars

Nice lovely wine bought as oart od promotion .my wife amd friends enjoy

Great wine

5 stars

Really nice just a little bit more expensive that what I’d normally pay. Bought as part of a promotion.

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

