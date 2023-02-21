Most Wanted Pinot Grigio Wine 75Cl

Most wanted
Lovely wine. Light and refreshing. Easy to drink white wine. Bought on promotion and i would buy it again
Lovely light wine
This is a great tasting wine, light and refreshing
Pleasant
Purchased as part of an offer. This wine was pleasant enough but didn't blow me away. Probably wouldn't buy again. Not a fan of the look of the bottle.
Most Wanted wine
Being a lover of white wine i had to try this, it is definitely worth buying, it was smooth, very fruity and paired so well with the chicken meal we were having. Delicious, we will certainly be buying this wine again. I did buy this during a promotion.
Most Wanted Pinot
A lovely easy to drink white wine. Fresh and fruity with definite citrus notes. Great with chicken or fish or even a pasta dish. Brilliant value for money and a bottle I would quite happily share with others or take to a party. Will absolutely buy again!
Great Pinot Grigio
Crisp, refreshing a drink to be savoured. Everything you'd want a great Pinot Grigioto be. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Most wanted Pinot Grigio
Great product, nice taste and flavour. Will buy again
Great flavour Pinot
Bought as part of a promotion. Great taste and enjoyed by my group of friends .
Delicious
Nice lovely wine bought as oart od promotion .my wife amd friends enjoy
Great wine
Really nice just a little bit more expensive that what I’d normally pay. Bought as part of a promotion.