Opticlear Lens Wipes 60 Pack

Advanced formula: - Removes grease, dirt, dust & finger marks - Silicone coating helps protect against scratches and stains to give our best performance yet - Low alcohol content is kinder to your lenses Suitable for: - All glass and plastic spectacle lenses - Optical surfaces including cameras, smartphones, tablets, laptops and other touchscreens, car mirrors and visors

Anti-Fog 100% Smear free Kind to coatings Quick drying Great British Brand - Designed and developed by British experts Professional cleaning performance, developed by British experts

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Benzisothiazolinone, Sodium Pyrithione

Produce of

Responsibly manufactured in the EU

Net Contents

60 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage