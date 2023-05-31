We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Opticlear Lens Wipes 60 Pack

Opticlear Lens Wipes 60 Pack

4(4)
Write a review

£3.00

£0.05/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Opticlear Lens Wipes 60 Pack Corporate visionMost sustainable healthcare solutions manufacturer - UKTSL - enabling active liveswww.tslhealthcare.com
Advanced formula:- Removes grease, dirt, dust & finger marks- Silicone coating helps protect against scratches and stains to give our best performance yet- Low alcohol content is kinder to your lensesSuitable for:- All glass and plastic spectacle lenses- Optical surfaces including cameras, smartphones, tablets, laptops and other touchscreens, car mirrors and visors
Anti-Fog100% Smear freeKind to coatingsQuick dryingGreat British Brand - Designed and developed by British expertsProfessional cleaning performance, developed by British experts

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Benzisothiazolinone, Sodium Pyrithione

Produce of

Responsibly manufactured in the EU

Net Contents

60 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use:- Unfold sachet- Gently rub surface to clean- Dries in seconds; no need to wipe dry- Dispose of in bin - do not flush

View all Eye Care & Glasses

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here