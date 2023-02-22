Costa Coffee Chocolate Fudge Brownie 250Ml
Product Description
- Brownie flavour coffee drink with milk and Costa® Signature blend coffee. Ultra heat treated.
- So, whether you need a pick-me-up, a chance to chill out or just want
- to hit reset, you can lose yourself in our sensationally smooth Choc
- Fudge Brownie Frappe. This is Costa coffee blended with the luscious
- flavours of a chocolate fudge brownie. It’s thick, it’s creamy and it’s
- seriously indulgent. Shake it up and enjoy.
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: Semi-Skimmed Milk 75z%, Coffee 20% (Water, Coffee Extract**), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 0.15%, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings.**Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store on a cool dry place. Best Before Date - See side of cap or bottle neck
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
250ml 1 serving
Warnings
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 mL
|250 mL
|% 250 mL
|Energy value (kJ)
|253kJ
|633kJ
|8%
|Energy value (kcal)
|60kcal
|150kcal
|8%
|Fats
|1.3g
|3.3g
|5%
|Saturated fats
|0.9g
|2.3g
|11%
|Carbohydrates
|9.3g
|23g
|9%
|Sugars
|7.5g
|19g
|21%
|Proteins
|2.9g
|7.3g
|15%
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.25g
|4%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal).
Safety information
