We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Greenall's Tropical Fruit Gin 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
Greenall's Tropical Fruit Gin 1 Litre
£20.50
£20.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Greenall's Tropical Fruit Gin 1 Litre
  • For over 250 years, Greenall's London dry gin has been handcrafted by England's Oldest Gin Distillers. This award-winning recipe has been infused with a mix of Tropical Fruits to create a modern take on classical fruit flavours and without the addition of sugar or sweetener.
  • Infused with Mango, Passionfruit, Pineapple & Orange
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Alcohol Units

37.5

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix with tonic water and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Name and address

  • Distilled & Bottled by:
  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.
  • First Ireland Spirits Ltd.,

Return to

  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.
  • First Ireland Spirits Ltd.,
  • Abbeyleix,
  • Ireland.
  • WWW.GREENALLSGIN.COM

Net Contents

1l ℮

View all Gin

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

More pineapple and orange, but not bad.

5 stars

This is ok as far as a gin goes, a bit light on taste, but gives a good hit, at least for me I don't normally drink only at Christmas socially if we have visitors. Not one for drinking neat as having no sweetener or sugar, which isn't a bad thing this isn't sweet. Not on it's own anyway. Not liking tonic, tried with diet lemonade. flavour is fairly light I'm not really getting the passion fruit or mango, but you are left with a pineapple note on the palate after, not artificial in taste. On a sniff before drinking I do get the orange as well as the pineapple, but for me the mango and passion fruit is still missing. With coke as some gin's work, this doesn't so much more of an alcoholic coke, you can't really decern what is there. I would think this will be great over the summer with ice especially if we go back to temperatures of 40 c again or even lower on a warm/hot day nice to sit in the garden with on maybe a Saturday or Sunday lazy afternoon. Would I buy again? Yes I would probably get another bottle if this one was almost gone. it isn't bad, just fairly light in taste.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here