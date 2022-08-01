Greenall's Tropical Fruit Gin 1 Litre

More pineapple and orange, but not bad.
This is ok as far as a gin goes, a bit light on taste, but gives a good hit, at least for me I don't normally drink only at Christmas socially if we have visitors. Not one for drinking neat as having no sweetener or sugar, which isn't a bad thing this isn't sweet. Not on it's own anyway. Not liking tonic, tried with diet lemonade. flavour is fairly light I'm not really getting the passion fruit or mango, but you are left with a pineapple note on the palate after, not artificial in taste. On a sniff before drinking I do get the orange as well as the pineapple, but for me the mango and passion fruit is still missing. With coke as some gin's work, this doesn't so much more of an alcoholic coke, you can't really decern what is there. I would think this will be great over the summer with ice especially if we go back to temperatures of 40 c again or even lower on a warm/hot day nice to sit in the garden with on maybe a Saturday or Sunday lazy afternoon. Would I buy again? Yes I would probably get another bottle if this one was almost gone. it isn't bad, just fairly light in taste.