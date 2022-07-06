Cadbury Dairy Milk Pots Of Joy Chocolate Dessert 4X60g

Chocolate Treat
I buy this Joy Chocolate Dessert,as it’s so delicious.One is never enough.
Delicious but tiny, and from every pack I lose at least one pot when it falls out of the cardboard slip and smashes on the floor
don't waste your money
8% chocolate! Wot!
Utter Rip Off
Shocking. A wide lid suggests a decent portion but the pot is pathetically half full. Utter rip off.
Tastes synthetic
These are so disappointing. Tastes powdery and synthetic. Don't waste your time.
DEFINITELY NOT A POT OF JOY! AWFUL I SAY! It contains pork gelatine and does not taste nice, stay away.
not vegetarian
Mmmm - Pots of Joy (aptly named)
We tried these a couple of weeks ago and love them. We have also tried the two other versions (caramel and creme egg) but didn't like those so much. We'll be sticking to these in future. The pots are small (we have two each) and they are high in calories ... but although we are both on calorie counting diets, we feel these are worth the high calorie count.
Huge rip-off!
Purchased due to Aero mousse not available. Huge rip-off! Small plastic pot only half filled with ordinary-tasting goo. Just because it has the Cadbury name does not make this a good product!
Love them, and if one not enough why not have another! **BUT Tesco's claim of '1+ weeks' use by claim just isn't true. For last 3 deliveries, the use by date has been no more than 4 days after delivery - not good enough.**