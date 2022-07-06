We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Pots Of Joy Chocolate Dessert 4X60g

2.5(12)
Cadbury Dairy Milk Pots Of Joy Chocolate Dessert 4X60g
£ 2.50
£1.05/100g
Per pot (60g)

Energy
564kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 4 x Smooth Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Pots of Joy Milk Chocolate Potted Desserts are the milk chocolate lovers dream. Smooth and creamy, enjoy this Cadbury milk chocolate smooth potted dessert chilled as the perfect lunchtime or after dinner treat.
  • Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
  • Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
  • Smooth & Creamy Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Milk Chocolate (18%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cream, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Pork Gelatine, Emulsifiers (E471), Dried Whey (from Milk), Stabilisers (Pectin, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze

Preparation and Usage

  • Retain sleeve for product information.

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland:
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,

Return to

  • Any Queries or Comments, write to us at Customer Relations
  • UK:
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland:
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g pot%* Per pot
Energy kJ940564
kcal2251357%
Fat g11.77.010%
of which saturates g7.24.322%
Carbohydrate g25.615.46%
of which sugars g24.614.817%
Fibre g0.10.1
Protein g4.22.55%
Salt g0.100.061%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
12 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Chocolate Treat

5 stars

I buy this Joy Chocolate Dessert,as it’s so delicious.One is never enough.

Delicious but tiny, and from every pack I lose at

4 stars

Delicious but tiny, and from every pack I lose at least one pot when it falls out of the cardboard slip and smashes on the floor

don't waste your money

1 stars

8% chocolate! Wot!

Utter Rip Off

1 stars

Shocking. A wide lid suggests a decent portion but the pot is pathetically half full. Utter rip off.

Tastes synthetic

1 stars

These are so disappointing. Tastes powdery and synthetic. Don't waste your time.

DEFINITELY NOT A POT OF JOY! AWFUL I SAY! It conta

1 stars

DEFINITELY NOT A POT OF JOY! AWFUL I SAY! It contains pork gelatine and does not taste nice, stay away.

not vegetarian

1 stars

not vegetarian

Mmmm - Pots of Joy (aptly named)

5 stars

We tried these a couple of weeks ago and love them. We have also tried the two other versions (caramel and creme egg) but didn't like those so much. We'll be sticking to these in future. The pots are small (we have two each) and they are high in calories ... but although we are both on calorie counting diets, we feel these are worth the high calorie count.

Huge rip-off!

1 stars

Purchased due to Aero mousse not available. Huge rip-off! Small plastic pot only half filled with ordinary-tasting goo. Just because it has the Cadbury name does not make this a good product!

Love them, and if one not enough why not have anot

3 stars

Love them, and if one not enough why not have another! **BUT Tesco's claim of '1+ weeks' use by claim just isn't true. For last 3 deliveries, the use by date has been no more than 4 days after delivery - not good enough.**

