Tesco Create Your Own Gingerbread House 613G

6 Gingerbread biscuits with a white coloured icing tube, a sachet of red and green sugar decorations and a sachet of white sugar snowflakes.

For some festive fun, build and decorate your own Christmas gingerbread house, whichever way your imagination takes you. Create your own Everything you need to create a magical fairy tale house.

Pack size: 613G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Icing Sugar, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Pasteurised Egg, Rice Starch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Shea Fat, Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fruit, Vegetable and Plant Concentrates [Spirulina, Radish, Safflower, Lemon, Apple, Carrot, Blackcurrant, Hibiscus], Stabiliser (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (White Beeswax), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Net Contents

613g e