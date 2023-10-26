We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Create Your Own Gingerbread House 613G

Tesco Create Your Own Gingerbread House 613G

5(2)
£5.00

£0.82/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 34g of a decorated house
Energy
605kJ
143kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.3g

high

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1778kJ / 422kcal

6 Gingerbread biscuits with a white coloured icing tube, a sachet of red and green sugar decorations and a sachet of white sugar snowflakes.
For some festive fun, build and decorate your own Christmas gingerbread house, whichever way your imagination takes you.Create your own Everything you need to create a magical fairy tale house.
Pack size: 613G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Icing Sugar, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Pasteurised Egg, Rice Starch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Shea Fat, Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fruit, Vegetable and Plant Concentrates [Spirulina, Radish, Safflower, Lemon, Apple, Carrot, Blackcurrant, Hibiscus], Stabiliser (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (White Beeswax), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Net Contents

613g e

