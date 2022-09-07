We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Oak Smoked Peppercorn Mature Cheddar 150G

£2.50
£16.67/kg

One cheese slice

Energy
499kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
9.7g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.1g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.61g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1664kJ / 401kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar cheese with smoked cracked black peppers.
  • Made in Leicestershire Perfect for steak Smoky & Fiery British mature Cheddar blended with cracked black peppercorns that have been slowly smoked for 12 hours using Oak. Produced in England
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoked Cracked Black Pepper (1%), Cracked Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheese slice (30g)
Energy1664kJ / 401kcal499kJ / 120kcal
Fat32.5g9.7g
Saturates20.3g6.1g
Carbohydrate4.0g1.2g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein23.0g6.9g
Salt2.03g0.61g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
