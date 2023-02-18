Tesco Pizza Base Mix With Sourdough 145G

Makes porridge not pizza dough. Don’t add the 100m
Makes porridge not pizza dough. Don’t add the 100ml of water as required, add much less or else you’ll have a sloppy mess
absolutely loved it, and SO cheap !!
loved it !! such a great mix and so affordable, really tasty crust, much nicer than non sourdough homemade dough. took around an hour in total which is pretty good for homemade pizzas!! i reccomend cooking in a frying pan first to crisp the bottom then whack it under the grill to cook the top (best was to make homemade pizzas!)
Alright
I’m comparing this against the crosta and mollica pizzas so perhaps a little unfair, but I was a bit disappointed. The mix is tangy true, but I thought it was small to serve two, & took ages to rise.