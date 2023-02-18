Tesco Pizza Base Mix With Sourdough 145G

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Makes: 2 Servings

Method: Oven

You will need: 100ml lukewarm water, plain flour for dusting

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.

2. Empty the pizza base mix into a mixing bowl, add 100ml of lukewarm water and mix with a fork to form a smooth dough.

3. Knead well on a lightly floured surface for 10 minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic. Roll into a ball, place into a bowl and cover with cling film. Leave the dough in a warm place for 40 minutes to rise and double in size.

4. Roll out into a circle approximately 20cm (8") in diameter.

5. Place on a baking tray and add the toppings of your choice, spreading over the pizza base.

7. Cook in the top of the oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

Once cooked any remaining pizza should be refrigerated and eaten within 24 hours.