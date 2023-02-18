We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pizza Base Mix With Sourdough 145G

£0.75
£5.17/kg

1/2 of a pizza base

Energy
1250kJ
296kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.1g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.77g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1263kJ / 299kcal

Product Description

  • Pizza base mix with sourdough.
  • DISTINCTIVELY TANGY JUST ADD WATER AND FLOUR
  • Pack size: 145G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Dried Yeast, Demerara Sugar, Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 15 minutes

    Makes: 2 Servings

    Method: Oven

    You will need: 100ml lukewarm water, plain flour for dusting

    Method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
    2. Empty the pizza base mix into a mixing bowl, add 100ml of lukewarm water and mix with a fork to form a smooth dough.
    3. Knead well on a lightly floured surface for 10 minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic. Roll into a ball, place into a bowl and cover with cling film. Leave the dough in a warm place for 40 minutes to rise and double in size.

    4. Roll out into a circle approximately 20cm (8") in diameter.
    5. Place on a baking tray and add the toppings of your choice, spreading over the pizza base.
    6. Prepare the toppings of your choice and spread over the pizza base.
    7. Cook in the top of the oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

    Once cooked any remaining pizza should be refrigerated and eaten within 24 hours.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

145g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pizza base (99g)
Energy1263kJ / 299kcal1250kJ / 296kcal
Fat3.5g3.5g
Saturates1.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate54.5g54.0g
Sugars3.1g3.1g
Fibre4.2g4.2g
Protein10.2g10.1g
Salt0.78g0.77g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
Makes porridge not pizza dough. Don’t add the 100m

1 stars

Makes porridge not pizza dough. Don’t add the 100ml of water as required, add much less or else you’ll have a sloppy mess

absolutely loved it, and SO cheap !!

5 stars

loved it !! such a great mix and so affordable, really tasty crust, much nicer than non sourdough homemade dough. took around an hour in total which is pretty good for homemade pizzas!! i reccomend cooking in a frying pan first to crisp the bottom then whack it under the grill to cook the top (best was to make homemade pizzas!)

Alright

3 stars

I’m comparing this against the crosta and mollica pizzas so perhaps a little unfair, but I was a bit disappointed. The mix is tangy true, but I thought it was small to serve two, & took ages to rise.

