Terry's Chocolate Orange Snowballs 70G

5(1)Write a review
£1.00
£1.43/100g

Product Description

  • Ball-shaped milk chocolates flavoured with real orange oil, with a crispy sugar shell.
  • Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.
  • Made with real orange oil an a crispy sugar shell
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Orange Oil, Glazing Agent (Arabica Gum), Flavouring, In the Chocolate part: 27% Milk Solids minimum, Cocoa Solids 33% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approximately 3 portions per bag

Warnings

  • RISK OF CHOKING: Not suitable for children under 4 years.

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 ball (23.3 g)%* / Per 6 balls (23.3 g)
Energy1921 kJ448 kJ
-456 kcal106 kcal5.3 %
Fat12.5 g2.9 g4.1 %
of which saturates7.6 g1.8 g8.5 %
Carbohydrate83.1 g19.4 g7.5 %
of which sugars81.3 g19 g21 %
Fibre0.5 g0.1 g-
Protein3.5 g0.8 g1.6 %
Salt0.11 g0.03 g0.5 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Approximately 3 portions per bag---

Safety information

RISK OF CHOKING: Not suitable for children under 4 years.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lush

5 stars

Just lovely. Orangey chocolate in a crispy shell

