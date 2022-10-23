Terry's Chocolate Orange Snowballs 70G

Lush
Just lovely. Orangey chocolate in a crispy shell
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Orange Oil, Glazing Agent (Arabica Gum), Flavouring, In the Chocolate part: 27% Milk Solids minimum, Cocoa Solids 33% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place.
Approximately 3 portions per bag
4 Years
70g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 6 ball (23.3 g)
|%* / Per 6 balls (23.3 g)
|Energy
|1921 kJ
|448 kJ
|-
|456 kcal
|106 kcal
|5.3 %
|Fat
|12.5 g
|2.9 g
|4.1 %
|of which saturates
|7.6 g
|1.8 g
|8.5 %
|Carbohydrate
|83.1 g
|19.4 g
|7.5 %
|of which sugars
|81.3 g
|19 g
|21 %
|Fibre
|0.5 g
|0.1 g
|-
|Protein
|3.5 g
|0.8 g
|1.6 %
|Salt
|0.11 g
|0.03 g
|0.5 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 3 portions per bag
|-
|-
|-
RISK OF CHOKING: Not suitable for children under 4 years.
