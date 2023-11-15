Andrex Classic Clean Flushable Moist Toilet Tissue 36 Wipes Fine to Flush certification mark* *Passed the UK water industry specification 4-02-06. Pair with Andrex® toilet roll to feel fresh In partnership with Bowel Cancer UK beating bowel cancer together

36 Flushable Moist Toilet Tissue Sheets Andrex® Classic Clean Washlets™ Moist Toilet Tissue are uniquely designed, lightly moistened toilet tissue. Made with 100% natural firbres, they are safe to flush down your toilet as they have passed both international INDA/EDANA flushability standards and the UK flushable standard 'Fine to Flush'. In addition, the packaging is made from 30% recycled plastic and 100% recyclable. Get Clean Clean and feel Fresh Fresh when you pair with Andrex® toilet roll. For a superior+ clean feeling +vs. using dry bath tissue alone Andrex® Classic Clean Washlets™ Moist Toilet Tissue is flushable and biodegradable. Use alongside dry toilet tissue to give you a superior clean feeling.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW.

100% flushable and biodegradable With micellar water + cotton fresh fragrance 100% natural fibres 100% Plastic Free Cotton & Micellar Water Dermatologically tested

Pack size: 36SHT

Ingredients

Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric Acid

Net Contents

36 x Sheets