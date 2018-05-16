Product Description
- Hendrick's Neptunia Gin 70Cl
- From our Cabinet of Curiosities
- Hendrick's Neptunia is a limited release that captures the magic of the sea, in a gin. Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie's creation is as refreshing as her muse, the mighty waves that lash the Ayrshire coast. Infused with an exquisite blend of coastal botanicals and with a remarkable smooth citrus finish, it is sublime with tonic and a slice of cucumber - or perhaps a Neptuna Fizz
- Infused with Coastal Botanicals and a Smooth Citrus Finish
- Distilled from Grain
- Kosher
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
30.38
ABV
43.4% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Distilled and bottled in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Neptuna Fizz
- 50 ml Hendrick's Neptunia
- 25 ml Fresh Lime
- 25 ml Simple Syrup
- Soda Water
- 3 Slices of Cucumber
- Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Stir gently to mix. Top with premium soda water. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- William Grant & Sons Ltd.,
- Scotland,
- ML4 3AN.
- William Grant & Sons Global Brands Ltd,
- Ballard & Clonminch,
Return to
- William Grant & Sons Ltd.,
- Scotland,
- ML4 3AN.
- William Grant & Sons Global Brands Ltd,
- Ballard & Clonminch,
- Tullamore,
- Co. Offaly,
- R35 E027,
- Ireland.
- hendricksgin.com
Net Contents
70cl ℮
