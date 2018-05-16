We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hendrick's Neptunia Gin 70Cl

image 1 of Hendrick's Neptunia Gin 70Cl
Product Description

  • Hendrick's Neptunia Gin 70Cl
  • For More Information Visit www.williamgrant.com
  • From our Cabinet of Curiosities
  • Hendrick's Neptunia is a limited release that captures the magic of the sea, in a gin. Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie's creation is as refreshing as her muse, the mighty waves that lash the Ayrshire coast. Infused with an exquisite blend of coastal botanicals and with a remarkable smooth citrus finish, it is sublime with tonic and a slice of cucumber - or perhaps a Neptuna Fizz
  • Infused with Coastal Botanicals and a Smooth Citrus Finish
  • Distilled from Grain
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  Infused with Coastal Botanicals and a Smooth Citrus Finish

Alcohol Units

30.38

ABV

43.4% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Neptuna Fizz
  • 50 ml Hendrick's Neptunia
  • 25 ml Fresh Lime
  • 25 ml Simple Syrup
  • Soda Water
  • 3 Slices of Cucumber
  • Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Stir gently to mix. Top with premium soda water. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • William Grant & Sons Ltd.,
  • Scotland,
  • ML4 3AN.
  • William Grant & Sons Global Brands Ltd,
  • Ballard & Clonminch,

Return to

  • William Grant & Sons Ltd.,
  • Scotland,
  • ML4 3AN.
  • William Grant & Sons Global Brands Ltd,
  • Ballard & Clonminch,
  • Tullamore,
  • Co. Offaly,
  • R35 E027,
  • Ireland.
  • hendricksgin.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

