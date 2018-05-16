We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Zillionaire Sprinkles 60G

£1.15
£1.92/100g

Per 5g

Energy
102kJ
24kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

high

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

high

3%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2036kJ / 485kcal

Product Description

  • Assorted sugar confectionery decorations.
  • Sweet & Chewy
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Whole Milk [Whole Milk, Sugar], Dried Whole Milk, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Cream (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Salt, Coconut Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Flavouring, Dextrose, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Rapeseed Oil, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Tapioca Starch, Honey, Safflower Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g
Energy2036kJ / 485kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat20.5g1.0g
Saturates13.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate70.6g3.5g
Sugars57.9g2.9g
Fibre0.9g<0.1g
Protein4.1g0.2g
Salt0.03g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
