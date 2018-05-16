We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Green & Black's Organic Smooth Mint Chocolate 90G

Green & Black's Organic Smooth Mint Chocolate 90G
£2.00
£2.23/100g

Per 18 g

Energy
409kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2275 kJ/546 kcal

Product Description

  • Organic chocolate with 50 % cocoa solids and mint oil.
  • Find the perfect chocolate to suit your palate and discover more about our intensity scale greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Our Smooth Mint perfectly combines the sweetness and intensity of our finest organic, sun-dried cocoa beans with the refreshing taste of mint for an exceptionally smooth, less bitter dark chocolate.
  • The taste of nature has been the inspiration behind our chocolate since 1991. That's why we always use the finest, ethically sourced ingredients. Each bar has its unique balance of delicious characteristics created from different taste cues.
  • No artificial flavours, No artificial preservatives, No artificial colours #.
  • #In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
  • EU Organic - IT-BIO-014, Non-EU Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012484, www.fsc.org
  • Proudly FSC certified
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade contributes to sustainable development for certified producers by enabling fairer trading conditions, social change abd environmental protection. For more information visit info.fairtrade.net
  • Organic
  • Fairtrade
  • Intensity - 5
  • Smooth, less bitter dark chocolate with refreshing mint
  • 50 % Cосоа
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins #), Mint Oil #, Vanilla Extract #, Minimum Cocoa Solids 50 %, # = Certified Organic, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar, and Vanilla. Cocoa and Sugar with mass balance. Total 99%

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Milk.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

18 g = 2 rows. 5 portions per bar

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • Green & Black's,

Return to

  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000
  • Green & Black's,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 18 g%* Per 18 g
Energy2275 kJ/546 kcal409 kJ/98 kcal5 %
Fat34 g6.1 g9 %
of which Saturates20 g3.7 g18 %
Carbohydrate51 g9.2 g4 %
of which Sugars47 g8.4 g9 %
Fibre6.7 g1.2 g-
Protein5.7 g1.0 g2 %
Salt< 0.01 g< 0.01 g< 1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
