Green & Black's Organic Smooth Mint Chocolate 90G

Per 18 g
- Energy
- 409kJ
-
- 98kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2275 kJ/546 kcal
Product Description
- Organic chocolate with 50 % cocoa solids and mint oil.
- Find the perfect chocolate to suit your palate and discover more about our intensity scale greenandblacks.co.uk
- Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Our Smooth Mint perfectly combines the sweetness and intensity of our finest organic, sun-dried cocoa beans with the refreshing taste of mint for an exceptionally smooth, less bitter dark chocolate.
- The taste of nature has been the inspiration behind our chocolate since 1991. That's why we always use the finest, ethically sourced ingredients. Each bar has its unique balance of delicious characteristics created from different taste cues.
- No artificial flavours, No artificial preservatives, No artificial colours #.
- #In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
- EU Organic - IT-BIO-014, Non-EU Agriculture
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012484, www.fsc.org
- Proudly FSC certified
- Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade contributes to sustainable development for certified producers by enabling fairer trading conditions, social change abd environmental protection. For more information visit info.fairtrade.net
- Organic
- Fairtrade
- Intensity - 5
- Smooth, less bitter dark chocolate with refreshing mint
- 50 % Cосоа
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins #), Mint Oil #, Vanilla Extract #, Minimum Cocoa Solids 50 %, # = Certified Organic, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar, and Vanilla. Cocoa and Sugar with mass balance. Total 99%
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Milk.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
18 g = 2 rows. 5 portions per bar
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
Green & Black's,
Return to
Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
- www.greenandblacks.co.uk
- Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000
Green & Black's,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 18 g
|%* Per 18 g
|Energy
|2275 kJ/546 kcal
|409 kJ/98 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|34 g
|6.1 g
|9 %
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|3.7 g
|18 %
|Carbohydrate
|51 g
|9.2 g
|4 %
|of which Sugars
|47 g
|8.4 g
|9 %
|Fibre
|6.7 g
|1.2 g
|-
|Protein
|5.7 g
|1.0 g
|2 %
|Salt
|< 0.01 g
|< 0.01 g
|< 1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
