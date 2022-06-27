Gu Tiramisu Dessert 2X85g

Far too rich!
Very thick chocolate topping, not a patch on the ordinary tiramisu. All in all too rich, I won’t buy again.
Very yummy but very very rich!
Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dark Chocolate (8%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Mascarpone Cheese (6%) (Mascarpone (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Demerara Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Milk Chocolate (2.6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Marsala Wine (1.8%), Blend of Milk and White Chocolate with Coffee (1.6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Coffee, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Instant Coffee, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Coffee (0.7%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Modified Starch, Beef Gelatine, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C.Don't freeze me.
Made in the UK with ingredients from more than one country
Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle
2 x 85g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|85g ramekin
|Energy
|1591 kJ
|1352 kJ
|-
|382 kcal
|324 kcal
|Fat (g)
|25
|21
|of which saturates (g)
|14
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|35
|29
|of which sugars (g)
|24
|21
|Fibre (g)
|1.3
|1.1
|Protein (g)
|3.8
|3.2
|Salt (g)
|0.21
|0.18
Contains alcohol. Handle glass ramekin with care.
