Gu Tiramisu Dessert 2X85g

Product Description

  • 2 Mascarpone and Marsala Wine Cheesecakes on a Coffee Crème and a Biscuit Base, Topped with a Coffee Ganache
  • All our iconic Gü packaging is fully recyclable, although we know most of you love to keep the ramekins and re-use them at home! Share your Gü ramekin re-use creations with us on Instagram @gudesserts and on Facebook and Twitter @gupuds.
  • Tiramisu
  • Pick yourself up with our luxuriously layered Tiramisu, a wonderfully fine balance of coffee, chocolate & alcohol notes.
  • Inspired by the most popular dessert from Italy's Veneto region, our 20 years of patisserie expertise have resulted in a unique twist on this classic that will delight your taste buds.
  • Travel through four uniquely decadent layers: a dark chocolate coffee crème made with roasted Arabica and Robusta coffee sitting on a biscuit base, topped with a creamy layer of mascarpone and Sicilian Marsala wine, finished with our unique double chocolate and coffee infused Gü ganache.
  • The pick-me-up you can't put down.
  • At Gü, we've perfected the art of the perfect dessert. Our patisserie chefs craft all our desserts, so you get intense flavour in every spoonful, with each dessert featuring our iconic layers. We've been creating restaurant quality, seriously good desserts since 2003. Our indulgent desserts range features Cheesecakes, Hot Desserts, Mousse, Free From Desserts, Gü Bakery Inspirations, Italian Desserts and Caramel Crème. We understand that need for something extra special; when digging into an ice cream doesn't do justice to the week you've had. That's why we offer delicious layers and quality ingredients - the Gü range is about creating the most indulgent dessert moment, that perfect upgrade to your Friday night.
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dark Chocolate (8%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Mascarpone Cheese (6%) (Mascarpone (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Demerara Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Milk Chocolate (2.6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Marsala Wine (1.8%), Blend of Milk and White Chocolate with Coffee (1.6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Coffee, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Instant Coffee, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Coffee (0.7%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Modified Starch, Beef Gelatine, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold.

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0-5°C.Don't freeze me.

Produce of

Made in the UK with ingredients from more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me cold.

Warnings

  • Contains alcohol.
  • Handle glass ramekin with care.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • For GB:
  • Gü,
  • Dunmow Road,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • CM23 5PA.
  • For EU & NI:

Return to

  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Gü,
  • Dunmow Road,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • CM23 5PA.

Net Contents

2 x 85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g85g ramekin
Energy1591 kJ1352 kJ
-382 kcal324 kcal
Fat (g)2521
of which saturates (g)1412
Carbohydrate (g)3529
of which sugars (g)2421
Fibre (g)1.31.1
Protein (g)3.83.2
Salt (g)0.210.18

Safety information

Contains alcohol. Handle glass ramekin with care.

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Far too rich!

3 stars

Very thick chocolate topping, not a patch on the ordinary tiramisu. All in all too rich, I won’t buy again.

Very yummy but very very rich!

4 stars

Very yummy but very very rich!

