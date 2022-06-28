Kirsty's Veggie Pot Pie 300G

Disgusting
Most disgusting ready meal I’ve ever had. Mushy with no flavour.
mushy rubbish
what a load of mushy rubbish
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Potato Mash (50%) [Potato, Salt, Pepper], Potato Milk [Water, Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Acidity Regulator (Di-and Mono-Sodium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavour, Vitamins (D, Riboflavin, B12, Folic Acid)], Sweet Potato, Water, Carrots (4%), Mushrooms (4%), Sweetcorn (4%), Onion (3%), Gluten Free Flour [Rice, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat], White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Vegetable Oil, Vegetable Stock [Salt, Potato Starch, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Spices [Turmeric, Mace, Nutmeg, Ground Black Pepper], Herbs [Lovage, Parsley]], Nutritional Yeast, Caster Sugar, Sage, Rosemary, Thyme, Parsley, Ground Black Pepper
Keep frozen at -18°C. Use by date is indicated on front of pack. Once cooked, consume immediately. Do not re-freeze after defrosting.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Cooking times may vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results oven bake from frozen. Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, 170°C Fan Oven, Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and heat for 50 minutes and serve.
Made in the UK with british potatoes
This pack contains 1 serving
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per meal (Oven baked)*
|Energy kJ
|389kJ
|1116kJ
|Energy kcal
|93kcal
|267kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|12.7g
|(of which saturates)
|0.7g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrates
|10.1g
|28.9g
|(of which sugars)
|2.8g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|5.5g
|Protein
|2.3g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.45g
|1.29g
|*Typical weight when oven baked 287g
