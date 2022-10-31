We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Bubble Tempura Prawns & Dip 190G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Bubble Tempura Prawns & Dip 190G
£5.50
£2.90/100g

One tempura prawn with dip

Energy
221kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • Tail-on king prawns in a two tone bubble tempura batter, with a sweet chilli dipping sauce.
  • Sweet & succulent with light & bubbly tempura batter
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (36%), Water, Wheat Flour, Sweet Chilli Sauce [Water, Maltose Syrup, Sugar, Chilli, Rice Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic, Salt, Ginger, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Paprika], Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate), Sugar, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Cornflour, Dextrose, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Monosodium Citrate, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 12-14 mins For best results cook from chilled. Remove all packaging and set the sauce to one side. Do not heat the dip. Place the prawns in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15-16 mins Remove all packaging and set the sauce to one side. Do not heat the dip. Place the frozen prawns in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Produce of

Made using king prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tempura prawn with dip (21g**)
Energy1054kJ / 251kcal221kJ / 53kcal
Fat9.6g2.0g
Saturates3.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate32.5g6.8g
Sugars9.9g2.1g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein8.4g1.8g
Salt0.83g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 190g typically weighs 140g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

View all Finest Christmas Party Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here