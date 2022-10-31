Tesco Finest Bubble Tempura Prawns & Dip 190G
One tempura prawn with dip
- Energy
- 221kJ

- 53kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ / 251kcal
Product Description
- Tail-on king prawns in a two tone bubble tempura batter, with a sweet chilli dipping sauce.
- Sweet & succulent with light & bubbly tempura batter
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (36%), Water, Wheat Flour, Sweet Chilli Sauce [Water, Maltose Syrup, Sugar, Chilli, Rice Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic, Salt, Ginger, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Paprika], Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate), Sugar, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Cornflour, Dextrose, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Monosodium Citrate, Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 12-14 mins For best results cook from chilled. Remove all packaging and set the sauce to one side. Do not heat the dip. Place the prawns in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15-16 mins Remove all packaging and set the sauce to one side. Do not heat the dip. Place the frozen prawns in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Produce of
Made using king prawns farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tempura prawn with dip (21g**)
|Energy
|1054kJ / 251kcal
|221kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|32.5g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|9.9g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|8.4g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.83g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)


|** When cooked according to instructions 190g typically weighs 140g.


|When cooked according to instructions.


Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
