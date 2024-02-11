We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yeo Valley Organic Kefir Natural Yogurt Drink 500ml

Vegetarian

Fermented Natural Milk Drink with Live Yogurt & Kefir CulturesDESIGN.BIGFISH.CO.UK
No Idea About Kefir?This ancient way of fermenting milk has been around for centuries. It's refreshing, tangy and packed with billions of live bacteria from our 14 different culture strains (hello diversity!).Love your gut**Source of calcium, for the normal function of digestive enzymesThe Good Stuff...Calcium & phosphorus for bones & teethHigh in proteinSource of vitamin B2, contributing to normal energy-yielding metabolism
OMSCO - The Organic Dairy PeopleSoil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK agriculture
Mild & Refreshing14 Strains of live culturesOrganic British MilkGluten freeSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 500ML
Calcium & phosphorus for bones & teethSource of vitamin B2, contributing to normal energy-yielding metabolism
High in protein

Ingredients

Organic Milk Fermented with Live Yogurt & Kefir Cultures

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well

