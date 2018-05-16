New
Deliciously Ella Chocolate Orange Almonds 27G
Product Description
- Whole roasted almonds covered in vegan chocolate with orange oil
- Crunchy roasted almonds, dipped in a thin layer of vegan chocolate with a zesty hint of orange
- Great taste 2021
- 100% plant-based
- Natural ingredients
- High in fibre
- 1 Plant-based foods
- Dairy free
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 27G
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (50%) (Cacao Mass, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Butter), Roasted Almonds (50%), Orange Oil, Salt, Dark Chocolate contains 65% Cacao Solids minimum
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility that handles other Nuts and Peanuts For allergens see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from heat source and direct sunlight
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 250 Tottenham Court Road,
- London,
- W1T 7QZ.
- Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
- Block 3,
Return to
- Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
- Block 3,
- Harcourt Centre,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 A339.
- hello@deliciouslyella.com
- www.deliciouslyella.com
Net Contents
27g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 27g pack:
|Energy
|2457kJ/587kcal
|663kJ/158kcal
|Fat
|47.4g
|12.8g
|of which saturates
|14.7g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|7.7g
|of which sugars
|17.7g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|12.0g
|3.2g
|Protein
|13.8g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.04g
