Rude Health Low Sugar Granola Almond & Hazelnut 400G

Guilt free Granola that tastes delicious! Very happy to have found this.
love that it is low sugar
Tasty, Quality and Crunchy!
Quality: brilliant. Taste: brilliant. Crunch: crunchy! Love it with my strawberry 'gurt in the morning accompanied with some berries Overall very tasty!
Full of nutty flavour and crunch
Nice texture
A great crunch! Good healthy breakfast option for mid-week for me.
Of all the low sugar granolas i've tried, this one has the best texture.
Tasteless.
Tasteless.