Clubcard Price

Rude Health Low Sugar Granola Almond & Hazelnut 400G

4.3(7)Write a review
image 1 of Rude Health Low Sugar Granola Almond & Hazelnut 400G
£3.50
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • Low Sugar Granola
  • You're in rude health when...
  • You snack out of the salad crisper. You ferment. You have plasters on your knees.
  • Less Sugar. More Fun Stuff.
  • There's so much texture and flavour in this granola that you won't notice that we've taken out some of the sweet stuff. Don't worry, there's nothing artificial replacing it, just Mediterranean Almonds and Turkish hazelnuts, baked with our oats for a satisfying, delicious crunch.
  • We started mixing the Ultimate Muesli at our breakfast table in 2005. Today, it's a bigger table, but our approach to food and drink is the same.
  • A life lived in Rude Health. Tuck in.
  • The Perfect Pairing
  • If you want to elevate your breakfast, our silky sweet Almond Drink will do the trick.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Box: Board - 85% recycled fibres.
  • Widely recycled.
  • Bag: Coated PET film. Check local recycling.
  • Low Sugar
  • Plant-Based
  • Your Sweet Enough Already
  • Brilliant ingredients
  • Nothing artificial
  • High Fibre
  • No Artificial Sweeteners
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High Fibre
  • Low Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Oats, Sunflower Oil, Barley Flakes, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Rye Flour, Raw Cane Sugar, Roasted Almonds (3%), Roasted Hazelnuts (1%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in facility that handles Milk, Sesame, Soya and other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • How We Like It
  • We like to sprinkle this granola over a bowl of yoghurt and fresh strawberries for an easy-peasy, no nonsense start to the day.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Rude Health,
  • Bedford House,
  • 212 New King's Road,
  • London,
  • SW6 4NZ.
  • Rude Health Foods BV,

  • Be rude (or nice) to us:
  • Rude Health,
  • Bedford House,
  • 212 New King's Road,
  • London,
  • SW6 4NZ.
  • T: +44 (0) 20 7731 3740
  • E: hello@rudehealth.com
  • www.rudehealth.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper serving*per 100g
Energy 788 kJ1971 kJ
-188 kcal471 kcal
Fat 8.0g20.0g
of which saturates 1.0g2.5g
Carbohydrates23.2g58.0g
of which sugars 1.9g4.8g
Fibre 2.9g7.3g
Protein 4.4g11.0g
Salt 0.05g0.13g
*40g Low Sugar Granola--
View all Granola

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Guilt free Granola that tastes delicious! Very hap

5 stars

Guilt free Granola that tastes delicious! Very happy to have found this.

love that it is low sugar

4 stars

love that it is low sugar

Tasty, Quality and Crunchy!

5 stars

Quality: brilliant. Taste: brilliant. Crunch: crunchy! Love it with my strawberry 'gurt in the morning accompanied with some berries Overall very tasty!

Full of nutty flavour and crunch

5 stars

Full of nutty flavour and crunch

Nice texture

4 stars

A great crunch! Good healthy breakfast option for mid-week for me.

Of all the low sugar granolas i've tried, this one

5 stars

Of all the low sugar granolas i've tried, this one has the best texture.

Tasteless.

2 stars

Tasteless.

